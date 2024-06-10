Pattaya minibus driver escapes after fatal motorbike crash

Photo of Ryan Turner Ryan TurnerPublished: 17:35, 10 June 2024| Updated: 17:35, 10 June 2024
A tragic accident occurred when a motorbike crashed into the rear of a minibus parked on the road, leading to the death of the rider’s father. The incident took place at 5.36am yesterday on Sukhumvit Road, heading towards Pattaya, in Bang Lamung, Chon Buri.

Police officer Aphiwan Sritongrungthip received the report and, along with volunteers, arrived at the scene to investigate.

At the site, officials found a grey Honda motorcycle lying damaged on the road. Nearby, the severely injured 57 year old Santi Srithongchai, who was being assisted by paramedics who attempted CPR and desperate life-saving efforts.

Unfortunately, Santi succumbed to his injuries shortly after despite their efforts. His son, 34 year old Anan Srithongchai sustained abrasions and had already been transported to the hospital by rescue workers.

A witness of the incident, 20 year old warehouse employee, Pitak, reported seeing the minibus parked on the road without moving to the shoulder. Shortly after, he heard a loud noise depicting a motorbike crash but did not witness the exact moment of the accident.

Upon checking, he discovered the injured individuals lying on the road and promptly alerted rescue services. He claimed that the minibus driver drove off after the incident without waiting for authorities.

Footage from nearby CCTV captured certain parts of the accident, with the footage showing the minibus parked in the left lane with hazard lights on, and a man, presumed to be the driver, sitting on the footpath.

The motorbike, travelling along the road, collided with the minibus, causing the motorbike to skid across the pavement. The man sitting nearby jumped to avoid the collision, then ran to the minibus and moved it to the side of the road.

Investigating officers have documented the scene and are working to locate the minibus driver for questioning. The goal is to ensure a thorough investigation for all parties involved, reported Khaosod.

