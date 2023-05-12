Chinese mother laughs as son smuggles her gold bracelet as a gift for his preschool crush

Picture courtesy of Sanook.

A video of a Chinese boy admitting to taking his mother’s gold bracelet to primary school has gone viral online. In the clip, a young boy can be seen confessing to his mother that he took her valuable jewellery, worth nearly 48,000 baht (US$1,540), to school to give to his girlfriend. The mother’s laughter as she questions her son has won over the hearts of netizens and caused a sensation on social media.

The mother stated that her son’s teacher alerted her to the boy’s actions after she caught him bringing the expensive gold bracelet to preschool in the northern city of Mongolia’s Autonomous Region. The mother said…

“I was shocked.”

The gold bracelet was a gift from the child’s father to his mother. When asked why he brought it to school, the boy replied that he wanted to give it to his girlfriend as a present. Responding to his mother’s questions, he said…

“I don’t care [that the gold bracelet belongs to you]. I just want to give her the best thing.”

The humorous conversation between the child and his mother about the gold bracelet touched the hearts of many online, with the boy’s innocent intentions and his mother’s light-hearted reaction to the situation garnering praise and laughter.

Later, the mother jokingly mentioned in a post on the Chinese social media platform Douyin that she needed to prepare herself for her son growing up quickly and eventually leaving her for another woman. She added in jest that if she and her future daughter-in-law were ever drowning at the same time, she was certain her son would save his wife first.

Many netizens applauded the young boy for his dedication to his love interest, referring to him as a passionate and romantic young man.

The video managed to capture the heartfelt interaction between the boy and his mother and struck a chord with online users, capturing both their amusement and admiration for the young boy’s intentions.