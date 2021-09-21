Morning Top Stories | Reopening of entertainment venues, Manny Pacquiao for president | September 21

Caitlin gives us a covid update as well as all the morning headlines across Thailand and regional headlines around Asia which include: reopening of cinemas, entertainment venues, alleged embezzlement of 13 million baht and Koh Payam to reopen under “Sandbox” extension. as well as regional news such as: Boxer Manny Pacquiao to run for Phillippines president and Autistic teenager in Cambodia jailed for 3 months over Telegram message.

Join our YouTube channel today and become a Thaiger Legend or a Thaiger Cub for behind the scenes footage and other member-only perks.

Get more from The Thaiger

📱 Download our app on or

👋 Have your say on our

🔔 to our daily email newsletter

📺 / YouTube for daily shows

👍 Like/Follow us on

🐦 FOLLOW us on

📷 FOLLOW us on