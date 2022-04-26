More than 2,000 locals queue up to claim Covid-19 insurance after companies go broke

More than 2,000 Thais queued up at Suan Lum Night Bazaar Ratchdapisek in Bangkok to claim money from their Covid-19 insurance. Thais use the phrase “Found-Paid-Done” for the collection of insurance monies owed to them. The office of the Thai Insurance Commission is adjacent to the Suan Lum Night Bazaar. Some people had slept in front of the building for a day, in order to be at the front of the queue.

The “found-paid-done” Covid-19 insurance was very popular among Thai people as it was offered at an affordable price starting from 500 baht. Almost every insurance company offered the insurance at the beginning of the pandemic when the disease wasn’t spread as quickly as it did in the middle of last year and in the recent Omicron surge.

After the number of infections increased, many insurance companies were unable to cover the rising number of cases and hospitalisations. Some companies quickly announced that they’d stop selling the Covid insurance whilst others were contracted to cover costs and were forced to close their businesses due to insolvency.

Southeast Insurance and Thai Insurance were 2 of those companies that have run into difficulties. Their business licenses were withdrawn by the Office of Insurance Commission on April 1 this year, and the IOC will now be responsible for compensation and outstanding insurance claims.

Yesterday was the first day the Commission was open for locals who had bought “found-paid-done” Covid insurance from the 2 companies to submit document to claim their money. Thai media reported that some who had travelled from provinces outside Bangkok had slept near the building for a day to be first in the queue.

One man told Thai media that he became infected with Covid in February but couldn’t contact the company to claim the promised money of 150,000 baht. His insurance policy would expire on April 19, so he wanted to submit the documents as fast as possible.

“I lost a lot of money on an PCR tests, travel expenses and preparation of documents. I paid for the insurance immediately with cash, but why couldn’t I get what I should get.”

According to Thai media, The IOC and the General Insurance Fund recommended customers from both insurance companies to reserve a place in the queue online to avoid waiting outside in the elements. The online queue was fully booked until June, and the walk-in queue was full until April 29.

SOURCE: Channel 3 | Thairath