More oil found on different beaches in Rayong

Following the report on another leak found in the underwater pipeline yesterday, the Rayong governor said that – for a third time – oil had seeped out of the pipes and slicks had rented up on various beaches, including Laem Mae Pim and Laem Charoen Beaches.

Local fishers say oil slicks were found at around five nautical miles from the shore. Officers and specialists hired by Star Petroleum Refining Public Company are now working on samples picked up from different beaches.

Yesterday evening, Thai media reported that Rayong Governor Charnchana Iamsaeng announced a third oil leak from the offshore undersea pipeline of the Star Petroleum Refining Public Company. The governor shared that officers handled the situation immediately after the leak was detected, spraying degreaser and using oil booms to control the spread of the oil.

Rayong residents shared with Thai media that they found oil spills, black strains, and yellow-black foam on the beaches and in the ocean. According to the report on Laem Charoen Beach, black strains were spreading over 300 metres along the coast. The sea here also featured the yellow-black bubbles expected to come from the leaked oil. Laem Mae Pim reportedly had black strains and oil spills on the beach as well.

Today, officers from the environmental auditing company, Health and Envitech, who were hired from the oil company, visited Laem Charoen Beach to gather samples for further investigation. The officers shared that they would continue picking more samples on different beaches from Map Ta Phut district to Koh Samed.

The oil company announced plans to offer compensation to the residents affected by the oil spill. The company divided the people and businesses into four groups, including local fishers, hotels, restaurants, and other careers that were affected by accident. The manager says more than 8,000 people registered for the compensation. The first group will get paid at the end of the month.

SOURCE: Khaosod | Sanook