Wednesday Covid Update: 24,252 new cases, provincial totals

94 coronavirus-related deaths were reported by the CCSA today, raising the pandemic’s death toll in Thailand to 25,697 with 3,999 of those fatalities since the start of this year.

In the 24-hour period since the last count, the CCSA recorded 24,252 new Covid-19 cases and 26,225 recoveries. There are now 248,078 people in Thailand being treated for Covid-19.

Out of the new cases recorded today, 60 were found in correctional facilities. More than 80,000 inmates at Thailand’s overcrowded prisons and detention centres have tested positive for Covid-19 over the past several months.

Since the start of the pandemic last year, the CCSA has recorded 3,781,827 confirmed Covid-19 cases. Out of that number, 1,558,392 Infections have been reported since January 1.

Vaccination update

In the Thai government’s mass vaccination drive, which was launched on February 2021, a total of 130,347,834 doses have been administered, according to the CCSA. Yesterday, 35,216 people received their first dose of the vaccine, 25,061 received their second dose, and 87,973 people received a third shot to boost their immunity against the coronavirus.

New Covid-19 cases in each province…

* Numbers are reported by the CCSA and are based on positive PCR Covid-19 test results. Provincial health departments may have a more recent update if new infections were found after the daily case count was filed with the CCSA.

Bangkok – 3,164

Kamphaeng Phet – 193

Chai Nat – 61

Nakhon Nayok – 323

Nakhon Pathom – 542

Nakhon Sawan – 329

Nonthaburi – 761

Pathum Thani – 404

Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya – 337

Pichit – 41

Pissanuloak – 290

Phetchbun – 109

Lob Buri – 34

Samut Prakarn – 875

Samut Songkram – 94

Samut Sakhon – 756

Saraburi – 166

Sing Buri – 73

Sukhothai – 350

Suphan Buri – 563

Ang Thong – 91

Uthai Thani – 102

Chantaburi – 238

Chachengsao – 598

Chon Buri – 1,274

Trat – 130

Prachin Buri – 321

Rayong – 592

Srakaew – 266

Chiang Rai – 60

Chiang Mai – 344

Nan – 252

Payao – 30

Prae – 102

Mae Hong Sorn – 59

Lampang – 185

Lamphun – 3

Uttaradit – 133

Kalasin – 339

Khon Kaen – 579

Chaiyaphum – 129

Nakhon Panom – 148

Nakhon Ratchasima – 382

Bueng Karn – 136

Buriram – 523

Maha Sarakam – 296

Mukdaharn – 65

Yasothon – 143

Roi Et – 391

Loei – 248

Sisaket – 329

Sakon Nakhon – 260

Surin – 326

Nong Kai – 359

Nong Bua Lamphu – 86

Amnat Charoen – 82

Udon Thani – 466

Ubon Ratchathani – 421

Krabi – 131

Chumporn – 138

Trang – 41

Nakhon Si Thammarat – 602

Narathiwas – 52

Pattani – 52

Phangnga – 94

Pattalung – 270

Phuket – 192

Yala – 51

Kanchanaburi – 406

Tak – 150

Prachuab Khiri Khan – 358

Phetchaburi – 176

Ratchaburi – 392

Ranong – 156

Songkla – 598

Satun – 187

Surat Thani – 106