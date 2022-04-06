Connect with us

Wednesday Covid Update: 24,252 new cases, provincial totals

Petch Petpailin

Published

 on 

94 coronavirus-related deaths were reported by the CCSA today, raising the pandemic’s death toll in Thailand to 25,697 with 3,999 of those fatalities since the start of this year.

In the 24-hour period since the last count, the CCSA recorded 24,252 new Covid-19 cases and 26,225 recoveries. There are now 248,078 people in Thailand being treated for Covid-19.

Out of the new cases recorded today, 60 were found in correctional facilities. More than 80,000 inmates at Thailand’s overcrowded prisons and detention centres have tested positive for Covid-19 over the past several months.

Since the start of the pandemic last year, the CCSA has recorded 3,781,827 confirmed Covid-19 cases. Out of that number, 1,558,392 Infections have been reported since January 1.

Vaccination update

In the Thai government’s mass vaccination drive, which was launched on February 2021, a total of 130,347,834 doses have been administered, according to the CCSA. Yesterday, 35,216 people received their first dose of the vaccine, 25,061 received their second dose, and 87,973 people received a third shot to boost their immunity against the coronavirus.

New Covid-19 cases in each province…

* Numbers are reported by the CCSA and are based on positive PCR Covid-19 test results. Provincial health departments may have a more recent update if new infections were found after the daily case count was filed with the CCSA.

Bangkok – 3,164
Kamphaeng Phet – 193
Chai Nat – 61
Nakhon Nayok – 323
Nakhon Pathom – 542
Nakhon Sawan – 329
Nonthaburi – 761
Pathum Thani – 404
Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya – 337
Pichit – 41

Pissanuloak – 290
Phetchbun – 109
Lob Buri – 34
Samut Prakarn – 875
Samut Songkram – 94
Samut Sakhon – 756
Saraburi – 166
Sing Buri – 73
Sukhothai – 350
Suphan Buri – 563

Ang Thong – 91
Uthai Thani – 102
Chantaburi – 238
Chachengsao – 598
Chon Buri – 1,274
Trat – 130
Prachin Buri – 321
Rayong – 592
Srakaew – 266
Chiang Rai – 60

Chiang Mai – 344
Nan – 252
Payao – 30
Prae – 102
Mae Hong Sorn – 59
Lampang – 185
Lamphun – 3
Uttaradit – 133
Kalasin – 339
Khon Kaen – 579

Chaiyaphum – 129
Nakhon Panom – 148
Nakhon Ratchasima – 382
Bueng Karn – 136
Buriram – 523
Maha Sarakam – 296
Mukdaharn – 65
Yasothon – 143
Roi Et – 391
Loei – 248

Sisaket – 329
Sakon Nakhon – 260
Surin – 326
Nong Kai – 359
Nong Bua Lamphu – 86
Amnat Charoen – 82
Udon Thani – 466
Ubon Ratchathani – 421
Krabi – 131
Chumporn – 138

Trang – 41
Nakhon Si Thammarat – 602
Narathiwas – 52
Pattani – 52
Phangnga – 94
Pattalung – 270
Phuket – 192
Yala – 51
Kanchanaburi – 406
Tak – 150

Prachuab Khiri Khan – 358
Phetchaburi – 176
Ratchaburi – 392
Ranong – 156
Songkla – 598
Satun – 187
Surat Thani – 106

 

News Categories:
Related Topics:

    Recent comments:
    image
    Grant
    2022-04-06 16:49
    Question: We keep get COVID positive test results! But theses mean nothing if you do not tell us how many people were tested to get that result?eg:5000 tested in a province and 1000 positive is high % eg:10000 tested in…
    image
    Soidog
    2022-04-06 16:55
    4 minutes ago, Grant said: Question: We keep get COVID positive test results! But theses mean nothing if you do not tell us how many people were tested to get that result?eg:5000 tested in a province and 1000 positive is…
    Petch Petpailin

    Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger focusing on Thai news and what's happening in Thailand. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp.

      Trending