Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Wednesday Covid Update: 24,252 new cases, provincial totals
94 coronavirus-related deaths were reported by the CCSA today, raising the pandemic’s death toll in Thailand to 25,697 with 3,999 of those fatalities since the start of this year.
In the 24-hour period since the last count, the CCSA recorded 24,252 new Covid-19 cases and 26,225 recoveries. There are now 248,078 people in Thailand being treated for Covid-19.
Out of the new cases recorded today, 60 were found in correctional facilities. More than 80,000 inmates at Thailand’s overcrowded prisons and detention centres have tested positive for Covid-19 over the past several months.
Since the start of the pandemic last year, the CCSA has recorded 3,781,827 confirmed Covid-19 cases. Out of that number, 1,558,392 Infections have been reported since January 1.
Vaccination update
In the Thai government’s mass vaccination drive, which was launched on February 2021, a total of 130,347,834 doses have been administered, according to the CCSA. Yesterday, 35,216 people received their first dose of the vaccine, 25,061 received their second dose, and 87,973 people received a third shot to boost their immunity against the coronavirus.
New Covid-19 cases in each province…
* Numbers are reported by the CCSA and are based on positive PCR Covid-19 test results. Provincial health departments may have a more recent update if new infections were found after the daily case count was filed with the CCSA.
Bangkok – 3,164
Kamphaeng Phet – 193
Chai Nat – 61
Nakhon Nayok – 323
Nakhon Pathom – 542
Nakhon Sawan – 329
Nonthaburi – 761
Pathum Thani – 404
Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya – 337
Pichit – 41
Pissanuloak – 290
Phetchbun – 109
Lob Buri – 34
Samut Prakarn – 875
Samut Songkram – 94
Samut Sakhon – 756
Saraburi – 166
Sing Buri – 73
Sukhothai – 350
Suphan Buri – 563
Ang Thong – 91
Uthai Thani – 102
Chantaburi – 238
Chachengsao – 598
Chon Buri – 1,274
Trat – 130
Prachin Buri – 321
Rayong – 592
Srakaew – 266
Chiang Rai – 60
Chiang Mai – 344
Nan – 252
Payao – 30
Prae – 102
Mae Hong Sorn – 59
Lampang – 185
Lamphun – 3
Uttaradit – 133
Kalasin – 339
Khon Kaen – 579
Chaiyaphum – 129
Nakhon Panom – 148
Nakhon Ratchasima – 382
Bueng Karn – 136
Buriram – 523
Maha Sarakam – 296
Mukdaharn – 65
Yasothon – 143
Roi Et – 391
Loei – 248
Sisaket – 329
Sakon Nakhon – 260
Surin – 326
Nong Kai – 359
Nong Bua Lamphu – 86
Amnat Charoen – 82
Udon Thani – 466
Ubon Ratchathani – 421
Krabi – 131
Chumporn – 138
Trang – 41
Nakhon Si Thammarat – 602
Narathiwas – 52
Pattani – 52
Phangnga – 94
Pattalung – 270
Phuket – 192
Yala – 51
Kanchanaburi – 406
Tak – 150
Prachuab Khiri Khan – 358
Phetchaburi – 176
Ratchaburi – 392
Ranong – 156
Songkla – 598
Satun – 187
Surat Thani – 106
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Thailand’s latest ganja product: marijuana infused fish sauce
Asia predicted to barrel along in 2022 with 5.2 percent growth
City Guide: Rejuvenate yourself at EGEIRO Coffee in Ekamai, Bangkok
Top 5 villas in East Coast Phuket specially chosen by CBRE
Dog poisonings on the rise in Thailand, how to adopt them
Wednesday Covid Update: 24,252 new cases, provincial totals
Asia News Today | Growth in Asia expected to be on track in 2022
UPDATE: Tangmo’s manager ‘Gatick’ reports to police, confesses to drinking wine
Creamfields Festival is coming to Thailand
Khao San Road businesses cancel Songkran party plans for third year running
Green sea turtle eggs hatch at Surin Islands National Park
Chakri Day 2022: All you need to know about Thailand’s public holiday
Thailand inflation jumps 5.7 percent in March, hits consumers’ wallets hard
Thailand’s monthly inflation highest in 13 years | GMT
Thailand News Update | Thailand to target Indians travel destination & weddings
Burmese continue to flood across Thai-Myanmar border, fleeing unrest
Bum Gun vs Toilet Paper, which is better for your butt?
UPDATE: Tangmo’s manager ‘Gatick’ reports to police, confesses to drinking wine
Songkran 2022: Bangkok allows “traditional water sprinkling”
Thailand’s Public Health Ministry plans to request new entry rules
First case of new Omicron variant ‘XE’ detected in Thailand
No pre-travel PCR test for travellers entering Thailand starting today
Tangmo: 2nd autopsy report finds ’22 small wounds’ on legs
Tangmo: Suspect ‘Sand’ surrenders to police
Tourist impaled in the neck by needlefish while swimming at Thailand beach
Tourists flood back to Thailand as travel restrictions ease before Songkran
Foreign man’s gold necklace stolen while filming video in Bangkok’s Asoke
Man arrested at Bangkok airport for allegedly attempting to smuggle drugs
Business owners on Bangkok’s Khao San Road kiss goodbye their Songkran plans
Tangmo: Mom requests to end senate probe, sack Dr. Pornthip
American arrested in Bangkok for alleged 3 million baht fraud
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
- Thai Life3 days ago
Bum Gun vs Toilet Paper, which is better for your butt?
- Crime5 hours ago
UPDATE: Tangmo’s manager ‘Gatick’ reports to police, confesses to drinking wine
- Education2 days ago
Stay in Thailand by studying at ALA Language School
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
First case of new Omicron variant ‘XE’ detected in Thailand
- Crime2 days ago
Tangmo: Suspect ‘Sand’ surrenders to police
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
Tourists flood back to Thailand as travel restrictions ease before Songkran
- Bangkok3 days ago
Business owners on Bangkok’s Khao San Road kiss goodbye their Songkran plans
- News3 days ago
How did the Phuket man, who won 18 million baht in the lottery, receive his winnings?
Recent comments: