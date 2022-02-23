Connect with us

Thailand

Monks and novices caught drinking alcohol and involved in an intimate relationship

Petch Petpailin

Published

 on 

Thai social media has featured a video showing 8 monks and novices were celebrating and drinking alcohol inside their temple accommodation. Another video and a screenshot of the conversation also indicated that the monk had an intimate relationship with the novice.

The party was identified to be happening at the Nikom Kitiyaram temple in the northeast province of Ubon Ratchatani. The abbot of the temple responded to questions saying that it was old footage, and 2 monks from the group in the video had already been forced to leave the monkhood. But others who joined the party were still at the temple and would be questioned over the incident and appropriate discipline apportioned.

The first video featured 8 monks and novices gathered in their rooms with alcohol and food. They were also singing “happy birthday” instead of doing their Buddhist chants. The other video showed clearly that 2 of the monks were in an intimate relationship and were hugging each other.

There was also a conversation posted on social media between 2 of the monks saying that he had broken up with a novice and wanted to host a party.

The abbot, Prachot Kittikhun, informed Thai media that the story occurred 2 months ago over the new year period. The monk and novice who were discovered having a sexual relationships, had traveled from a different province and asked to stay at the temple.

The abbot shared that he had never noticed they were a couple until the residents showed him the videos, but both of them refused any counselling over the matter.

The pair were forced to leave monkhood since the footage was discovered and circulated. According to the report, the other 6 monks featured in the party and drinking alcohol were still in the temple and would be questioned and punished.

SOURCE: Thairath | Dailynews

 

    Recent comments:
    image
    Dedinbed
    2022-02-23 17:28
    50 minutes ago, Thaiger said: . Another video and a screenshot of the conversation also indicated that the monk had an intimate relationship with the novice will this be under the religious category on Smuthub .. 52 minutes ago,…
    image
    Cabra
    2022-02-23 17:42
    Monks behaving badly is not news anymore. Sad to say.
    image
    HolyCowCm
    2022-02-23 17:50
    I think this is last weeks news. If the same then part of the video shown on the news was a monk kid hugging another monk kid from the back while sitting.
    Petch Petpailin

    Petpailin, or Petch, is a translator and writer for The Thaiger focusing on news and what's happening in Thailand. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp.

