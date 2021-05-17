Thailand
Monday Covid UPDATE: 9,635 Covid infections and 25 death
Today’s high infection report stems from more positive infections emerging from Bangkok’s prison system (below). In the past 24 hours Bangkok and Thailand’s provinces have accumulated another 9,635 infections and 25 Covid-related deaths. 6,853 of today’s total is from Bangkok prisons. If you take the new prison cases out of the equation, there has been an additional 2,782 cases for the Monday report.
Today’s steep rise in cases co-incides with the downgrading of some provinces from Dark Red Zones and others from Red to Orange Zones.
Thailand’s total number of Covid-19 cases is now 111,082 since the start of the outbreak in the country.
• 1,104 more confirmed Covid cases were recorded yesterday in the Thonburi Remand Prison. That’s in addition to the 1,219 infections reported at 3 prisons yesterday…
- Thonburi Remand Prison – 621 infections
- Klong Prem Central Prison – 510 infections
- Bangkok Remand Prison – 88 infections
• The BMA has announced an extension of temporary closures of public venues in Bangkok until May 31. But restaurants will be able to remain open for limited number of customers (25% seating ratio) for eating in until 9pm. Takeaways can continue up to 11pm. Bangkok’s public parks will remain closed in the meantime.
• From yesterday, the new arrival regime comes into force in Phuket. Everyone arriving on the island, by land or air, must either have proof of vaccination or have have a negative Covid test from the past 24 hours. Up until yesterday people arriving in Phuket without a negative test or proof of vaccination were given a rapid antigen test on arrival – at cost of 500 baht for foreigners and free for Thais.
• A temporary 200-bed field hospital in Nakhon Ratchasima was closed down yesterday due to the declining Covid cases. The temporary hospital was in the National Gymnasium Hall, built for the 80th anniversary of the Chaloem Phra Kiat Stadium.
The north eastern province has had 799 total infections, 287 patients are still undergoing treatment related to their Covid status in other hospitals in the province.
• The Thai PM is waiving the wearing of face-masks for speakers during parliamentary sessions and meetings inside the parliament building. But MPs are only allowed to remove their masks when actually speaking.
The PM’s ‘mask off’ edict comes into effect from today and includes local administration meetings.
Last month the PM was captured in a government photo of him chairing a meeting without his mask. He was fined 6,000 baht for his momentary lapse of face-mask protocol.
SOURCE: FRB | Bangkok Post
Thailand
3 men arrested over Bangkok kidnap attempt
Thai police have arrested 2 US citizens and a Thai for the alleged kidnap of a Taiwanese businessman for ransom. 5 other arrest warrants are also waiting to be executed over the incident. Police allege a “business conflict” over the purchase of plastic ‘nitrile’ gloves as the motive.
The 3 men have been identified as 41 year old Jeremy Hughes Manchester, 52 year old Louis William Ziskin, both Americans, and Ekbodin Prasitnarit, Thai. All 3 have denied the charges including illegal assembly, attempted murder, abduction for ransom and extortion. They were formally charged at the Thong Lor police.
According to Bangkok Post, in late 2020 Mr Ziskin appointed the Collection Company to negotiate the purchase of a large quantity of plastic gloves with the Paddy The Room Trading Company.
Police allege that there was an ongoing conflict between the two sides which was responsible for Mr Ziskin accumulating 93 million baht in damages.. So, according to police, Mr Ziskin hired Mr. Michael Greenberg, an Israeli operating a detective company in Thailand to negotiate and retrieve the losses.
Police allege that Mr Greenberg hired Thai and foreign collaborators to plan an abduction as leverage in the retrieval of their losses. They contacted a 60 year old Taiwanese man from the Collection Company in Thailand to procure a supply of rubber gloves from Paddy The Room Trading Company.
They made an appointment to meet Wen Yu Chung at a restaurant in Bangkok’s in Bangkok’s Tong Lor are off Sukhumvit Road on March 28. Police allege that Mr Greenberg and hired associates arrived, handcuffed the Taiwanese businessman and then took him to the NT Place, 200 metres further south down the same Soi, Sukhumvit 36.
They then called Mr Chung’s boss demanding US$2 million, and then called the man’s family demanding another US$1 million. Both contacted police and did nothing to accede to the demands for ransom..
The abductors then headed to a restaurant in Soi 24, with Mr. Chung, eventually letting him go. The Taiwanese man went, first to hospital, then to Thong Lor police station to relate his story. Eventually 8 arrest warrants were issued over the alleged abduction. Soon after police arrested Mr Manchester, Mr Ziskin and Mr Ekbodin.
We’ll continue to follow this story.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Poll: Work from home popular, reduces Covid-19, helps gov’t
As far as strategies to reduce the risk of Covid-19 infections goes, work from home policies may be the most popular, far more liked than masks and lockdowns. In a recent poll by Suan Dusit Rajabhat University, 1,533 people in Thailand were asked about their opinions on working from home. The majority of responses were well in favour of it.
The Suan Dusit poll was conducted online and found that when asked about various opinions and attitudes towards working from home, nearly 75% of respondents believed that staying home to work made them feel safer and could prevent Covid-19 from spreading more. Nearly half also felt like working from home was a good way to cooperate with government policies regarding Covid-19.
Nearly 43% of those polled were working from home. Only about 23% of people never worked from home, while just under 35% of people worked in some combination of home and at their office or place of business. Just over 40% of respondents said they lacked the equipment at home that would allow them to work from home.
While people generally like to work from home, those surveyed did believe that there were pros and cons to it. 44% felt working from home gave them more personal time for themselves and more time with their families. 88% believed it had a positive effect on the Covid-19 pandemic and 70% loved how working from home reduced travel and commute costs. Over 60% viewed it as a way to help the government in their struggle against Covid-19.
On the downside, about 66% of those surveyed complained that they saw an increase in their household bills as their usage of water, electricity and internet went up. 62% had trouble without their normal work equipment and 46% said slow communication was an issue.
Oddly though, when asked which they preferred, only 18% completely favoured working from home, while double the amount preferred the office and 37% liked both equally. Just under 9% gave no opinion. Overall though, work from home as a Covid-19 fighting policy had a success rating of 70% by those polled.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Covid UPDATE: 2,302 new infections and 24 deaths, provincial totals
The CCSA have announced 2,302 new infections and 24 Covid-related deaths over the past 24 hours. There’s now been a total of 101,447 infections and 589 deaths since the start of Thailand’s tally on January 18, 2020. More than 64,000 are registered as ‘recovered’. 35,055 people remain under treatment at public and field hospitals.
More news briefs on the Covid situation below.
Here are the provincial totals for Sunday as reported from the past 24 hours.
• A new study highlights the often maligned effectiveness of the Sinovac and AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine, showing they are both quite effective in boosting the immune system against the Coronavirus. The Center of Excellence in Clinical Virology of the Faculty of Medicine at Chulalongkorn University conducted the study that found that one month after the first shot of AstraZeneca, over 97% of people had developed immune responses. Results were not yet in for the second injection.
Three weeks after the first injection of the Sinovac vaccine, just under 66% of people had developed immune responses, but four weeks after the second injection, that number jumped to an impressive 99.49%.
Full report HERE.
• Indonesia is temporarily halting distribution of a single batch of AstraZeneca vaccine to check for “sterility and toxicity” The temporary action follows reports of a few adverse effects after immunisations.
The batch consists of 448,480 vaccine doses that arrived in the southeast Asian nation last month, part of a delivery of more than 3.85 million doses. Some of the doses have been distributed in part of the capital, Jakarta, and the province of North Sulawesi.
• Starting Monday, restaurants in Bangkok, Nonthaburi (immediately north of Bangkok), Pathum Thani, and Samut Prakan (south east of Bangkok) will be allowed to offer dine-in services at 25% of seating capacity until 9pm.
Restaurants in other 17 Red Zone provinces will be allowed to stay open until 11pm without seating limitations. Restaurants in the other Orange Zone provinces will be allowed to resume “normal operations”, though alcoholic beverages may not be served anywhere across the country. In the Red Zones, schools can open as normal with permission from local and provincial authorities. In the Orange Zone schools can open without permission but under the latest rules.
• The Office of the PM has dismissed as false online rumours that Her Majesty the Queen was infected with Covid-19.
The office urged people to monitor Covid-19 news from a reliable channel, such as the Facebook page of the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration.
• Chonburi and Chiang Mai are being removed rom the dark red zone, or maximum control area, due to an improvement in the Covid situation in those 2 areas.
“If this proposal is approved by the prime minister, there would only be 4 provinces designated as dark red zone, namely Bangkok, Nonthaburi, Pathum Thani and Samut Prakan.”
Chonburi, with only 33 new infections yesterday, will be moved to the orange zone, or medium control area, joining 16 other provinces… Kanchanaburi, Chachoengsao, Tak, Nakhon Pathom, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Narathiwat, Prachuab Khiri Khan, Ayutthaya, Phetchaburi, Yala, Ranong, Rayong, Ratchaburi, Samut Sakhon, Songkhla and Surat Thani.
Phuket was also downgraded into the Orange Zone category.
SOURCE: FRB
Greg
Monday, May 17, 2021 at 8:41 am
I understand no deaths is the goal and with vaccination that could be more achievable. .2% death rate as is compared to the lives ruined by shutdowns I honestly don’t know the answer. Glad I’m not making those decisions.
john
Monday, May 17, 2021 at 8:53 am
OK, so we finally managed to beat the Philippines and other Asean countries with our daily covid figures… too much complacency around and still no drive to push vaccination ahead but “waiting” for … not sure what? Yeah, lets open up – seems thats our main concern – , get all infected! But don’t complain you have not been warned of the consequences.