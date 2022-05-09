Monday Covid Update: 6,488 new cases; provincial totals

55 coronavirus-related deaths were reported by the CCSA today, raising the pandemic’s death toll in Thailand to 29,143 with 7,445 of those fatalities since the start of this year.

In the 24-hour period since the last count, the CCSA recorded 6,488 new Covid-19 cases and 12,755 recoveries. There are now 84,957 people in Thailand being treated for Covid-19.

Out of the new cases recorded today, 2 were found in correctional facilities. More than 80,000 inmates at Thailand’s overcrowded prisons and detention centres have tested positive for Covid-19 over the past several months.

Since the start of the pandemic last year, the CCSA has recorded 4,331,338 confirmed Covid-19 cases. Out of that number, 2,107,903 Infections have been reported since January 1.

Vaccination update

In the Thai government’s mass vaccination drive, which was launched on February 2021, a total of 134,736,012 doses have been administered, according to the CCSA. Yesterday, 8,285 people received their first dose of the vaccine, 25,436 received their second dose, and 49,197 people received a third shot to boost their immunity against the coronavirus.

New Covid-19 cases in each province…

* Numbers are reported by the CCSA and are based on positive PCR Covid-19 test results. Provincial health departments may have a more recent update if new infections were found after the daily case count was filed with the CCSA.

Bangkok – 1,865

Kamphaeng Phet – 34

Chai Nat – 1

Nakhon Nayok – 24

Nakhon Pathom – 100

Nakhon Sawan – 90

Nonthaburi – 104

Pathum Thani – 87

Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya – 98

Pichit – 27

Pissanuloak – 20

Phetchbun – 34

Lob Buri – 58

Samut Prakarn – 187

Samut Songkram – 19

Samut Sakhon – 97

Saraburi – 20

Sing Buri – 22

Sukhothai – 45

Suphan Buri – 69

Ang Thong – 83

Uthai Thani – 65

Chantaburi – 68

Chachengsao – 112

Chon Buri – 197

Trat – 28

Prachin Buri – 61

Rayong – 53

Srakaew – 47

Chiang Rai – 6

Chiang Mai – 58

Nan – 37

Payao – 21

Prae – 15

Mae Hong Sorn – 2

Lampang – None

Lamphun – None

Uttaradit – 27

Kalasin – 90

Khon Kaen – 129

Chaiyaphum – 52

Nakhon Panom – 92

Nakhon Ratchasima – 143

Bueng Karn – 43

Buriram – 273

Maha Sarakam – 47

Mukdaharn – 14

Yasothon – 85

Roi Et – 223

Loei – 86

Sisaket – 53

Sakon Nakhon – 127

Surin – 226

Nong Kai – 39

Nong Bua Lamphu – 41

Amnat Charoen – 38

Udon Thani – 92

Ubon Ratchathani – 181

Krabi – 15

Chumporn – 18

Trang – 10

Nakhon Si Thammarat – 68

Narathiwas – 9

Pattani – 15

Phangnga – 17

Pattalung – 55

Phuket – 55

Yala – 5

Kanchanaburi – 53

Tak – 21

Prachuab Khiri Khan – 36

Phetchaburi – 35

Ratchaburi – 56

Ranong – 5

Songkla – 23

Satun – 1

Surat Thani – 30