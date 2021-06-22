Mobile sterilisation/vaccination truck helps Pattaya’s cats and dogs

Yesterday, a mobile sterilisation/vaccination truck was used in Pattaya to treat cats and dogs.

The program was held at the Krating Lai Temple and was led by Pattaya City Deputy Mayor Manot Nongyai.

Manot says the project started 2 years ago with the goal of cutting down the number of stray cats and dog in Pattaya.

“This service is free and includes sterilisation, a rabies vaccine, and medicine to prevent ticks and fleas”, says Manot.

The Deputy Mayor added that the mobile truck had 3 veterinarians and it was fully booked all day with quick and “accurate” services. He finished his remarks with details on where the services can be found next.

On Wednesday, the mobile snip and vaccination truck will be located at the Jittapawan Temple. On Friday, the truck can be found at the Mai Samran Temple in Koh Larn.

SOURCE: The Pattaya News

