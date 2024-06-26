Minor earthquake in Phang Nga prompts safety inspections

Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

An earthquake with a magnitude of 2.2 struck the Bang Toei area in Phang Nga Province, prompting officials to inspect for potential damage.

It was confirmed that an earthquake occurred in Bang Toei, Mueang District, Phang Nga Province. The incident occurred in the early hours of today, June 26, as reported by the Earthquake Surveillance Division of the Thai Meteorological Department (TMD).

The TMD reported that the earthquake was recorded at 2.55am, with a magnitude of 2.2 and a depth of 3 kilometres at coordinates (8.49°N, 98.56°E).

At this time, there have been no reports of damage or injuries resulting from the tremor. Officials are monitoring the situation and will provide updates if any new information arises.

The earthquake has raised concerns among residents, although initial assessments suggest that the impact was minimal. Rescue teams are on high alert and have been dispatched to the affected area to ensure public safety and assess any structural damage that may have occurred.

“We felt a slight shake, but it was over quickly. We’re relieved that it wasn’t more serious.”

Earthquakes of this magnitude are relatively common in the region, though they rarely cause significant damage. However, residents are always advised to stay informed and prepared for potential aftershocks. The TMD continues to monitor seismic activity closely to provide timely warnings and updates, reported KhaoSod.

An official from the Earthquake Surveillance Division issued a statement.

“Our priority is to ensure the safety of the residents. We are conducting thorough inspections and will keep the public informed of any developments.”

