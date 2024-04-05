Thai Tourists undeterred by Taiwan earthquakes for Songkran

Photo of Alex Morgan Alex MorganPublished: 10:09, 05 April 2024| Updated: 10:09, 05 April 2024
65 1 minute read
Picture courtesy of China Daily

Despite Taiwan experiencing its most significant earthquake in a quarter of a century and a series of tremors in Japan, Thai tourists are undeterred and continue with their planned holidays during the Songkran period.

Charoen Wangananont, President of the Thai Travel Agents Association (TTAA), revealed that the majority of Thai tourists had already secured their tour packages, flight tickets, and accommodation, meaning they cannot seek refunds should they cancel their trips.

Wangananont disclosed that concerns were raised about travel safety after news of the Taiwan earthquake emerged. However, upon understanding that the affected regions were on the island’s eastern side, tourists opted to proceed with their original tour plans.

Despite southern Japan also issuing earthquake and tsunami warnings, these incidents did not affect the outbound tour programmes scheduled for Japan during Songkran, according to Wangananont.

Related news
Thai Tourists undeterred by Taiwan earthquakes for Songkran | News by Thaiger
Picture courtesy of China Daily

Japan retains its position as the preferred destination for Thais during Songkran, with China, South Korea, and Taiwan also featured on the list. Wangananont explained how tourists are now more informed about the potential of natural disasters and how they can occur at any moment.

“They know how to use the Internet to get updated information. When they know that it’s safe to travel, they are deciding not to cancel their trips.”

Interestingly, tour operators are more concerned about weak purchasing power than natural disasters. Wangananont pointed out that the demand for outbound travel post-Songkran is not as robust as anticipated.

“Earlier we expected growth of 15-20%, but the market is quite stable with no significant increase in sales.”

Chotechuang Soorangura, Vice-President of TTAA, said that the areas affected by the earthquake in Taiwan are mainly along the eastern coast, which isn’t a preferred destination for Thai travellers. As a result, outbound trips to Taiwan this month are continuing as planned.

Soorangura highlighted the adaptability of Thai tourists, saying that they are quite flexible and can alter their travel routes to unaffected areas, rather than cancelling their entire trip when unexpected events occur, such as the recent earthquakes.

Business NewsSongkran NewsThailand NewsTourism News
Tags

Thaiger Talk

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Recent comments:
MrStretch
2024-04-05 12:50
"the majority of Thai tourists had already secured their tour packages, flight tickets, and accommodation, meaning they cannot seek refunds should they cancel their trips." Well, that says it all, doesn't it?
Ramanathan.P
2024-04-05 15:46
At one end they are telling that the Thais are suffering economically with rising cost of living and local tourism is not picking up. But on the other end more and more Thais are going for overseas vacation. These two…
Photo of Alex Morgan

Alex Morgan

Alex is a 42-year-old former corporate executive and business consultant with a degree in business administration. Boasting over 15 years of experience working in various industries, including technology, finance, and marketing, Alex has acquired in-depth knowledge about business strategies, management principles, and market trends. In recent years, Alex has transitioned into writing business articles and providing expert commentary on business-related issues. Fluent in English and proficient in data analysis, Alex strives to deliver well-researched and insightful content to readers, combining practical experience with a keen analytical eye to offer valuable perspectives on the ever-evolving business landscape.

Related Articles

Celebrate Songkran at Siam Paragon Ultrasonic Water Festival 2024

Published: 16:32, 05 April 2024

Rayong police investigate Facebook gold scam

Published: 16:29, 05 April 2024

Trang hospital sees revival in Thai traditional eye therapy

Published: 16:23, 05 April 2024

Thai woman fakes kidnapping to extort money from folks to pay gambling debts

Published: 16:15, 05 April 2024