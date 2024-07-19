Thailand tops South Korea’s drug seizure list

Photo courtesy of Bangkok Post

Thailand continues to dominate in the seizure of illicit drugs by South Korean police this year, accounting for a significant portion of the narcotics confiscated at the country’s entry points.

Thailand was responsible for 25% of the 298 kilogrammes of drugs seized in South Korea during the first half of 2024, according to data from the Korea Customs Service (KCS) reported by Yonhap news agency. The United States followed, contributing 20% to the total confiscations.

Last year, Thailand was also identified as the primary source of smuggled drugs entering South Korea.

Despite a 9% drop in the volume of seized drugs compared to the first six months of 2023, South Korean police have observed a shift in trafficking methods.

“We’ve seen an increasing number of small-scale smuggling cases, while large-scale attempts have fallen due to tighter border controls.”

The data highlighted that 22% of drug smuggling attempts were carried out by air travellers, 53% through international mail, and 24% via express cargo, reported Bangkok Post.

In related news, police in Sa Kaeo apprehended a man attempting to smuggle 100 kilogrammes of ketamine worth over 100 million baht from Cambodia into Thailand, claiming he believed he was transporting returned goods. A significant drug bust occurred at the Nong Ian Customs intersection, a permanent border checkpoint in Aranyaprathet district, Sa Kaeo on July 4 at 6pm.

In other news, police captured two agents linked to smuggling 1.5 million methamphetamine tablets disguised in avocado boxes, connected to a previous seizure involving pineapples. The operation, led by Chiang Rai police, resulted in the arrests of two individuals, aged 28 and 29 respectively.

Police received information on a significant drug trafficking operation from the Mae Chan district, with drugs being concealed in parcels and sent via a private delivery service in Pa Sang, Mae Chan, Chiang Rai. On the evening of June 21, officers arrived at the company and were informed by staff about ten boxes labelled as containing avocados.