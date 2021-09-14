Connect with us

Thailand

Message from Foodpanda driver telling customer to wear a bra sparks outrage

Maya Taylor

Published

 on 

Stock photo from Wikimedia

A woman has shared a screenshot of a message she received from a Foodpanda driver telling her she should wear a bra. The post has since gone viral, sparking outrage among Facebook users.

“Customer when you come out to pick up your stuff, please wear a bra. I don’t feel comfortable (if you don’t wear one).”

According to a Bangkok Post report, the driver was referring to an incident in which a woman collected her order from him without bothering to put a bra on first. The incident has been heavily criticised on social media, with users pointing out that many women opt not to wear a bra at home in order to be more comfortable.

“Whether a woman chooses to wear a bra or not, that is her personal right. It doesn’t mean anyone can harass or humiliate her.”

However, other food delivery riders have chimed in to defend the driver, with some (possibly deluded) individuals accusing women of going braless to seduce them. And in what some might see as a spectacular example of victim-blaming, drivers have urged women to better protect themselves against the threat of sexual violence.

The Bangkok Post reports that Foodpanda has issued a statement of apology and said the matter will be investigated and the driver will face consequences. However, many say this does not go far enough, with the authorities and women’s rights groups saying such companies need to screen their workers properly.

Supensri Puengkoksung from the Social Equality Promotion Foundation says the driver’s attitude is a reflection of the root cause of sexual harassment in Thailand. She says sexual attitudes remain unequal between men and women, with many men having never been taught respect in matters related to sex. She adds that the apology from Foodpanda doesn’t go far enough and the punishment given to the rider must be strong enough to act as a deterrent for other drivers.

Meanwhile, Kissana Phathanacharoen from the Royal Thai Police says food delivery drivers who harass customers face jail time of a month and/or a 10,000-baht fine. Drivers who share photos of customers online could get up to 5 years in prison and a 100,000-baht fine. He has urged customers to report such incidents to police.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

 

Get more from The Thaiger

📱 Download our app on Android or iOS
👋 Have your say on our Thailand forums
🔔 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
📺 Subscribe / Join YouTube for daily shows
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🐦 FOLLOW us on Twitter
📷 FOLLOW us on Instagram

News Categories:
Related Topics:

image

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Maya Taylor

A seasoned writer, with a degree in Creative Writing. Over ten years' experience in producing blog and magazine articles, news reports and website content.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Thailand3 seconds ago

Message from Foodpanda driver telling customer to wear a bra sparks outrage
Tourism40 mins ago

Quarantine, sealed routes may be ditched as government revises re-opening plan
Thailand15 hours ago

Fire at Pattaya nightclub, voting system can impact PM’s future | Thailand News Today | September 13
Sponsored22 hours ago

The Thaiger Digital Summit – Seven Thai Tech Start-Ups Speak Out

Welcome back to Thailand!

Advertise onThe Thaiger

Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in Thailand - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages!

READ MORE

Thailand15 hours ago

Man drunkenly climbs antenna tower in Bang Lamung following argument with wife
Guides16 hours ago

Top 15 Restaurants to try in Chiang Mai
Thailand16 hours ago

CCIB fights virtual crimes and celebrates a year of crime solving
image
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Guides17 hours ago

Top 10 Online Fruit Vendors in Thailand
Coronavirus (Covid-19)18 hours ago

Cambodian officials blame Thai truck drivers for spreading Covid in border province
Best of18 hours ago

The best places to live by the beach in Thailand
Best of18 hours ago

Thailand’s 8 most iconic landmarks
Best of18 hours ago

The best places to live for families in Thailand
Guides18 hours ago

10 must-visit attractions in Krabi
Coronavirus (Covid-19)18 hours ago

Monday Covid Update: 12,583 new cases; provincial totals
Thailand18 hours ago

Hot comments from the weekend! | Thaiger Bites | Ep. 16
Thailand19 hours ago

Police say Din Daeng protests will end by next month
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism6 months ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism7 months ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism7 months ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8

Trending