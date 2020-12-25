Merry Christmas, Thai style | The Thaiger

Thailand
Merry Christmas, Thai style
Technically, Christmas is not celebrated in Thailand. The April holiday of Songkran, or Thai New Year, is probably the closest equivalent, when families come together in a celebration centered around Buddhist practices. But December 25 is not a public holiday, and in most cases, the only time you’d find a Thai having Christmas Day off, would be if it happened to fall on their usual day off.
Thailand is predominantly Buddhist – around 90% of the population – with a significant Muslim population in the south, and around 1% who are Christian. Beyond the big cities and island holiday hotspots, you’d be hard-pressed to tell that it’s Christmas.
But step into a shopping mall, bar, or restaurant in the aforementioned tourist locations however, and the scene tells a different story. In the larger cities and on the holiday islands, the influence of Western culture is very evident. You will see giant Christmas trees in the middle of large shopping malls, along with an abundance of twinkling fairy lights and Santa figures. It’s the same in restaurants and bars populated by expats and tourists, with many offering the traditional Christmas meal you’d enjoy back home.
Although not an official holiday, international companies, or those with a mostly expat workforce, tend to give the day off, with most international schools offering several weeks’ leave. However, most Thai businesses will remain open. Your favourite street food vendor will still be there (albeit possibly wearing a Santa hat).
The Thaiger made Christmas Day an official holiday but still has part time staff doing the news because, well, the news doesn’t stop for Santa.
The period between December to February brings Thailand’s most pleasant weather and is known as the cool season. Yes, that’s all relative, but daily top temperatures are around 28–33 degrees Celsius as opposed to 35–40 in the ‘hot’ season. December and January mornings can be ‘freezing’ in Bangkok… as low as 20 degrees Celsius! In the mountainous north, it’s even cooler, with many breaking out the sweaters or jackets come evening.
This year, many Thais and expats will cast their minds back to halcyon, pre-Covid times, when December and January were also considered the peak tourist season – the high season. Normally, hordes of tourists would be thronging the beaches right now and packing out the bars and eateries. For Europeans and North Americans, the period coincides with their coldest temperatures, with many choosing to escape the harsh winter and soak up the Thai sunshine instead. This high season has already been a little bit different in the Kingdom this year, to say the least.
On behalf of The Thaiger team we would like to wish you all a very Merry Christmas and promise to keep you informed throughout.
A very merry Christmas from The Thaiger team
Caitlin, Champ, Earth, Jett, May, Austin, Tim and Mike would like to wish every single one of our readers a heartfelt Merry Christmas. Whilst the challenges of 2020 have brought grief, confusion and sadness to many, it’s also reminded us about the importance of family and friendships. It’s also been a year of change for us too… we’re all in this mess together!
Christmas is an annual reminder about valuing life’s simple gifts – giving, sharing and being there for each other. If you can’t be together with your family or long-standing friends today put a moment aside to call them, maybe just a quick personal message.
If you’re a Christian you may be worshipping with others, or at least recalling the original message of Christmas and the birth of hope in Jesus Christ. For many others, the tradition of family and friends getting together and celebrating will be a shared experience today. If you’re alone, The Thaiger is always here with some fresh news and we’re thinking about you on this day.
We’d also like to wish our peers a very Merry Christmas – fellow story-tellers and journalists at the English-language Bangkok Post, Thai PBS World, Nation Thailand, The Pattaya News, The Phuket News, Khaosod English, Chiang Mai Times and the many Thai-language outlets that form the core of Thailand’s vibrant news media.
Also to our broader Thaiger family that provide HR, accountancy and administrative services as well as the new Tadoo.co staff working in the Bangkok offices under the leadership of Pruek.
The Thaiger is grateful for everyone’s support over this most difficult of years and promise to continue to provide accurate, timely news and information in return.
Have a happy and joyous day!
Bangkok’s Christmas – The Thai capital gets out the tinsel | VIDEO
Christmas is a time to rejoice, a chance for families to come together, for Christians to celebrate and for Thais, to get out the tinsel and dress up Bangkok.
A trip along Bangkok’s shopping centre strip reveals a winter wonderland of eclectic displays and dazzling decorations.
What’s amazing about all this is that Thailand is, mostly, a Buddhist country where 90% of the country visit a temple and worship the Enlightened One, Lord Buddha. The western celebration of Christmas wasn’t really a thing in Thailand until westerners started visiting Thailand in numbers in the 80s and 90s. Since then there’s been a growing trend for shopping centres to go into overdrive with their Christmas decorations.
In some cases it seems to have become a competition between some of the larger shopping centres. And not just along the Sukhumvit shopping strip. It’s now become a thing at any large shopping centre where westerners are likely to congregate.
Of course there’s a thoroughly commercial reason for all this tinsel and fake snow. As a tourist destination, well not so much this year, Christmas is a big time for shopping sales.
And, although we’re sure most Thais have little idea about the stories and meaning behind the Christmas tradition, they certainly get into the spirit of it and love to see Santa as much as anyone else.
Around Bangkok each year you will start to see the roll out of the Christmas decorations any time after October… certainly a lot longer than the 12 days of Christmas and certainly past new year.
Luckily most of this tacky plastic will get re-used each year and usually involve sizeable investments from the centre owners. So expect to see more of Christmas around Thailand’s shopping districts in the years to come.
Chiang Mai New Year countdown events still on
New Year countdown events in Chiang Mai are still on, despite Thailand’s record spike in Covid-19 cases. Cancelling the celebrations would hurt the already battered economy and local officials decided not to ban the events due to the economic impact, according to director of the Public Health Promotion Division Chiang Mai municipality, Danai Sarapruek.
Danai says measures are in place to control the spread of the coronavirus, but he did not give many details about those measures. Organisers must also inform the provincial administration about plans for the New Year events.
People arriving in Chiang Mai who recently visited Samut Sakhon, a Covid-19 hotspot just southwest of Bangkok, are required to quarantine for 14 days. Travellers entering the province from other areas are not required to quarantine.
Just 3 tambons in Chiang Mai’s Mae Ai district were put on a lockdown after a Covid-19 patient in Ayutthaya reported that they recently worked as a beautician in the Mae Ai district. The woman did not travel to Samut Sakhon and health officials do not know the source of the infection.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
