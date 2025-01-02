Skydiving stunt lands 3 Americans in hot water at Bangkok mall (video)

Published: 16:43, 02 January 2025
Skydiving stunt lands 3 Americans in hot water at Bangkok mall (video)
Photo courtesy of PoliceTV Facebook

A brazen late-night stunt by three American daredevils has left Bangkok police fuming after a viral video showed them parachuting off the roof of the Emsphere shopping mall. The outrageous clip, posted on TikTok by user @armankremer with hashtags like #basejump and #urbex, ignited a storm of online criticism and has prompted the mall to press trespassing charges.

The video, captioned “Business trip to Bangkok,” shows the men leaping from the mall’s rooftop, landing near Benjasiri Park, and then speeding away on motorcycles through busy Sukhumvit traffic. The incident, which occurred on October 3, after the park’s closing hours, has been labelled reckless by police.

Police Colonel Pansa Amarapitak of Thonglor Police Station confirmed that the three culprits—identified as Arman Kremer, Mateo Leo Massoni, and Blake Smith—are seasoned base jumpers with a history of similar stunts across Europe and Asia. Security footage revealed the trio’s elaborate infiltration: parking motorcycles near Benjasiri Park, using a public elevator to access the fourth-floor parking area, and then climbing fire escape stairs to the rooftop. Their dramatic escape route even included weaving through flower pots to reach their bikes.

Immigration records show the men were in Thailand from late September to mid-October. The mall’s management has since filed a police complaint, accusing the trio of trespassing.

In response to the incident, Emsphere and its sister malls have ramped up security, installing rooftop surveillance cameras and deploying 24-hour guards to prevent copycat stunts. While the skydivers have already left Thailand, the video’s backlash and the looming charges are far from over, reported Police TV (Royal Thai Police).

Skydiving stunt lands 3 Americans in hot water at Bangkok mall (video) | News by Thaiger
Photo courtesy of Police TV Facebook

In related news, a British photographer died after parachuting from the 29th floor of a condominium in Pattaya. Bang Lamung Police Station officers received a notification of the parachute accident at about 7.30pm on Saturday, January 27 last year and rushed to the scene, Lumpini Condo Town North Pattaya-Sukhumvit.

@armankremer

Business trip to Bangkok 💼🪂 #bangkok #basejump #parachute #city #night #urban #urbex #basejumping #skydiving #parkour

♬ original sound – Arman Kremer

