Massive amphetamine haul seized in northeast Thailand

Minister of Defence Sutin Klungsang convened a press briefing to unveil a significant crackdown resulting in the confiscation of 6 million amphetamine pills, valued at over 180 million baht, in Bung Khla, Bueng Kan on Monday.

According to police sources, the operation unfolded on February 25 at 7pm when Surasakmontri rangers and Bung Khla police officers received a tip-off regarding drug smuggling activities from Laos into Bung Khla, Bueng Kan.

Under covert surveillance, law enforcement officers intercepted a white pickup truck crossing over from Laos. Attempting to inspect the vehicle, the suspects engaged in a dramatic shootout with the police before abandoning the vehicle and fleeing on foot.

Undeterred, authorities seized 15 rucksacks stashed with amphetamine pills, meticulously gathering evidence including an ID card belonging to one of the perpetrators, identified as 38 year old Kritsada, reported Pattaya News.

Minister Sutin underscored the government’s unwavering commitment to combatting drug trafficking at both local and national levels.

“Our policy is clear: we will aggressively root out illicit substances, integrating efforts across all government sectors to staunchly defend our borders against drug smugglers.”

In related news, the Office of the Narcotics Control Board (ONCB) is contemplating a reduction in the permissible limit of methamphetamine pills from five to three. This proposal is in response to the substantial criticism received for the five-pill cap, enforced by the Ministry of Public Health since February 9.

The current rule exempts individuals from criminal charges if they are found with five or fewer methamphetamine pills or 300 milligrammes of heroin. Instead of legal proceedings, these individuals are categorised as drug users in need of rehabilitation.

In other news, a police sting operation in Phuket resulted in the arrest of a 26 year old woman, originally from Ao Luek in Krabi. The woman was apprehended in her rented room on Soi Patchanee-Bangchee Liao in Ratsada last Tuesday, February 20, with law enforcement officers seizing a haul of 700 methamphetamine pills, commonly known as Yabah.