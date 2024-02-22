Phuket police sting operation leads to major drug bust

Photo courtesy of Phuket Provincial Police

A recent police sting operation in Phuket, Thailand, resulted in the arrest of a 26 year old woman, originally from Ao Luek in Krabi. The woman, Wichuda “Su” Aollueknoi, was apprehended in her rented room on Soi Patchanee-Bangchee Liao in Ratsada on Tuesday, with law enforcement officers seizing a haul of 700 methamphetamine pills, commonly known as Yabah.

The raid was carried out by the Phuket Provincial Police Crime Suppression Division, led by Police Lieutenant Colonel Phichit Thongto. It was a significant strike against the rampant drug trade in the region, which has been a persistent issue for Thai authorities. The narcotics seized were substantial but the police also discovered drug-taking paraphernalia and a Samsung Galaxy A12 mobile phone, reported The Phuket News.

This mobile device proved to be a treasure trove of evidence for law enforcement officers. It contained an array of messages and transactions indicative of drug dealing, ordering, and distribution. The device had also been used for online gambling, adding another charge to the growing list against Wichuda.

Following her arrest, Wichuda was immediately taken to the Phuket City Police Station. There, she faced multiple serious charges, including the illegal use of a Category 1 narcotic, the illegal possession of a Category 1 narcotic for sale and distribution, and illegal gambling.

However, Wichuda’s arrest was not the only achievement for the Phuket Provincial Police Crime Suppression Division that day. Another individual, Phithak “Bao” Rodkaew, aged 29 and originally from Surat Thani, was also taken into custody. Phithak’s arrest took place at the Phuket Provincial Police Narcotics Suppression Laboratory.

Like Wichuda, Phithak’s mobile phone was confiscated as it had been used for online gambling. He was subsequently transported to the Phuket City Police Station, where he was charged with the illegal use of a Category 1 narcotic.

In related news, Thailand Health Minister Cholnan Srikaew voiced confidence in a new methamphetamine possession limit to combat drug dealers. The law aimed at rehabilitating users received thorough approval.