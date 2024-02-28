Dessert vendor saves woman on footbridge in Pattaya

Photo courtesy of Pattaya Mail

In a heart-stopping moment near Pattaya City School 7, a dessert vendor witnessed a young woman teetering perilously close to the edge of a footbridge along Sukhumvit Road yesterday.

Whilst en route to Sattahip, the vendor, 46 year old Pradit Yoosawad, halted his vehicle without hesitation and alerted authorities to the unfolding crisis.

Pradit approached the distressed woman, urging her away from the brink of danger while calling for assistance from the Pattaya City Police. Despite the efforts of concerned citizens who halted their vehicles to caution her, the woman’s resolve to remain on the edge heightened distress among onlookers.

In a pivotal moment, an unidentified citizen stepped forward, guiding the woman to safety and averting disaster. Identified as 24 year old Wannipha (last name withheld), she was safely retrieved from the bridge thanks to the vigilant citizen’s intervention.

Although disoriented and unable to provide coherent details of the incident, subsequent inquiries led police to Wannipha’s residence. Officers ensured her safe return home, entrusting her care to neighbours with instructions to monitor her well-being and prevent further incidents, reported Pattaya Mail.

The Pattaya City police commended Pradit’s swift and selfless actions, alongside the courageous intervention of the unidentified citizen, which undoubtedly prevented a potential tragedy from unfolding.

In related news, a Thai woman narrowly escaped after she drove her car onto a broken, wobbly wooden footbridge in the northern province of Phrae. The Sung Men Rescue team successfully retrieved her car after she came a cropper.

The 38 year old Thai woman carefully got out of her white sedan, a Honda City, which was stuck on the broken footbridge to seek help from locals living near the incident site. Locals reached out to the community leader and the Sung Men Rescue team.

In other news, safety concerns were sparked after strips of steep railing over a pedestrian bridge were found missing across Tesco Lotus’s Rangsit branch, Phahonyothin Road, Prachathipat Subdistrict, Thanyaburi District, Pathum Thani province.