Rama II Bridge debris cleared, traffic to resume by Saturday

The Department of Highways successfully cleared over 70% of the debris from a collapsed bridge in Samut Sakhon, ensuring safety remains a priority. Normal traffic flow is anticipated to resume by this Saturday, December 14, following the diligent efforts of engineers and officials involved in the operation.

Apirat Chaiwongnoi, Director General of the Department of Highways, accompanied by Narit Niramaivong, the Governor of Samut Sakhon, visited the site to oversee the progress of dismantling the damaged steel structure known as the Launching Gantry (LG) and the concrete bridge segments on Highway 35 (Rama II Road).

The site visit aimed to ensure the safety and efficiency of the ongoing work, as well as to assess the current traffic situation on Rama II Road, with particular attention to the heavy traffic flow both into and out of Bangkok.

The engineering team has made significant progress, having removed 70% of the damaged structures. The dismantling process is expected to be completed, allowing traffic to return to normal by December 14.

On the outbound side of Bangkok, engineers have successfully dismantled the front and rear sections of the LG structure and are currently working on cutting the central structure connected to the segment parts.

Meanwhile, on the inbound side, all segments have been removed, and the LG structure has been moved to a safe location, with monitoring equipment installed to track any movement for safety purposes.

Apirat expressed confidence in the thorough preparation and safety-focused execution of the engineers. He explained that adjustments to the plan were made as necessary to ensure safety, even if it caused some delays.

In terms of traffic management, the Department of Highways, in collaboration with local police, has implemented a plan to manage traffic flow.

An additional special lane has been opened to ease outbound traffic from Bangkok, providing convenience to commuters.

Coordination with police has been made to facilitate smooth traffic flow, and the public is advised to avoid the route if possible or allow extra travel time.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Kla Sombatpiboon from the Nakhon Pathom Highway Police Division reported that as of yesterday morning, December 10, traffic on the outbound side of Bangkok was moving smoothly.

After the segments were lifted and the LG structure was safely relocated on the inbound side, an additional special lane was opened, allowing small vehicles to use two special lanes outbound. Larger vehicles continue to be diverted to Ekachai Road.

However, adjustments may be made during peak hours if inbound traffic to Bangkok becomes congested. In such cases, one of the special outbound lanes may be converted to accommodate inbound traffic, leaving one lane for outbound traffic.

These adjustments will be made in consultation with the highway district and will depend on the traffic situation at the time. The public is encouraged to use alternative routes for the next few days until the work at the incident site is complete, and normal traffic conditions are restored, reported KhaoSod.

UPDATE: Death toll rises to 6 in Rama II bridge collapse near Bangkok The death toll from the bridge collapse on Rama II Road in Samut Sakhon province near Bangkok rose from three to six with the final body recovered on Saturday, November 30. The steel launching truss collapsed while a concrete segment was being installed on the bridge over Rama II Road on November 29. Initially, three construction workers out of 39 were reported dead in the incident, while nine were injured and taken to a nearby hospital. An update from Channel 7 on Saturday confirmed the total fatalities rose to six, comprising two Thai nationals and four Burmese workers. Three of the injured victims were discharged from the hospital, while six remain under medical care. The identities of five of the deceased have been released to the public. They include two Thai men 30 year old Apiwat Paphantang and 31 year old Suthat, as well as three Burmese workers named Chit Ko Ko, Phyo Ko Ko, and Aun Thein Hihy. The body of Phyo Ko Ko was recovered a day after the incident. Suthat’s mother told Channel 7 that she initially kept the news of her son’s death from her bedridden husband, fearing it would worsen his condition. The father was only informed on Sunday, December 1, and reportedly wept bitterly during his son’s funeral. According to the mother, Suthat was the family’s main provider, using his earnings solely to support his elderly parents, both of whom suffer from chronic illnesses. The Highway Department and other relevant government officials are still investigating the cause of the fatal collapse, with expert engineers leading the inquiry. Representatives from Udomsak Chiang Mai, the company responsible for the bridge construction, were summoned for questioning, along with 10 construction workers present at the scene on the day of the incident. Two traffic lanes at the site remain closed, and motorists are being urged to avoid the area. While the fallen concrete segment was cleared from the road, the damaged truss and other bridge components remain above. Apirat Chaiwongnoi, Director of the Highway Department, told the Post Today that the clearing operation is expected to take approximately 14 days due to the need for careful handling to prevent further damage or injuries. ORIGINAL STORY: Bridge collapse on Rama II Road leaves 3 dead and over 10 injured A concrete segment of a bridge under construction over Rama II Road in Samut Sakhon province near Bangkok collapsed at about 4am today resulting in three deaths and more than 10 injuries. The deadly accident occurred on Rama II Road today, November 29, while 39 construction workers were working on the project. A concrete segment, along with the launching gantry crane used to lift and support the bridge segment, collapsed as workers were welding the bridge parts together. The contractor for this project is reported to be Udomsak Chiang Mai Company, whose name is displayed on the sign affixed to the launching gantry crane. The construction workers are employed by PSCI Construction company. According to Than Setthakij, the three workers who lost their lives in the incident were identified as a 30 year old Thai man named Apiwat Paphantang and three Burmese men named Chit Ko Ko, Phyo Ko Ko, and Aun Thein Hihy. Many workers sustained injuries, with 10 of them rushed to a nearby hospital. Daily \News reported that 26 workers were rescued safely. However, many were in shock, and some fainted at the scene due to the loss of family members and relatives among the deceased. The Deputy Director of the Samut Sakhon Highway District, Montri Wongwiwat, stated that officials have not yet determined the cause of the accident. An expert engineering team is expected to investigate the incident after conducting a risk assessment. The Highway Police urged motorists to avoid Rama II Road and instead use Phetchakasem Road. Traffic in the area remains congested, and officials are working to clear the road as quickly as possible. Despite multiple accidents reported on Rama II Road, security measures remain insufficient, leading to yet another tragic incident. According to TNN Online, 2,242 accidents occurred on Rama II Road between 2018 and January this year, resulting in 132 deaths and 1,305 injuries. One of the most serious accidents on this road occurred on May 8 of last year, when a concrete segment fell on a construction worker, killing the victim at the scene. Another shocking accident, which alarmed motorists, took place on July 31, 2022, when a concrete segment of a U-turn bridge collapsed onto multiple vehicles on Rama II Road, leading to two fatalities.