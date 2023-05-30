Jackpot winner strikes gold with 19 lottery tickets after visit to Tiger Shrine

PHOTO via Sanook

A lucky Thai man scooped a 114 million baht jackpot after buying 19 digital lottery tickets, following a visit to the renowned Tiger Shrine on the shrine’s opening day. He later returned to perform a ritual with his family, seeking blessings and good fortune.

The Thanakhan Phoem Bun Foundation, a major philanthropic organisation managing the Tiger Shrine, shared photographs and videos on their Facebook page of the latest lottery millionaire, Suphachan Nuasawat. The lucky man won the first prize in the April 16 Thai lottery draw, receiving 114 million baht.

Supphasan and his family visited the famous Tiger Shrine in Bangkok to perform a merit-making ceremony. Prior to his big win, he had prayed for blessings on the day the shrine opened its doors to visitors, a day he felt something special was about to happen. He decided to buy 19 digital lottery tickets, all matching the same numbers he found on an application called “Paotang,” and ultimately won the first prize on all of them.

Feeling grateful and faithful, Supphasan took offerings to the Tiger Shrine to pay respect, attributing his fortune to the shrine. He and his family lit 30,000 sticks of incense during their visit, a symbolic act of making amends or showing gratitude.

The Thanakhan Phoem Bun Foundation’s Facebook page revealed the last three digits of the 19 winning digital lottery tickets, attracting many followers who hoped to share in the new millionaire’s success by picking the same numbers. The post documented the remarkable story of Supphasan, a man who won the hefty 114 million baht jackpot all by himself thanks to his 19 golden tickets.

Lottery fever is catching in Thailand and ahead of Thursday’s draw, there is always an interesting story behind the money. Last month, one man may have lost out trying to be a Member of Parliament (MP) in this month’s General Election but Pheu Thai Party MP Udom Kanmuang was a lucky winner in theThai lottery, scooping an incredible 24 million baht. Rad more about the story HERE.