MP candidate loses election but wins 24 million baht lottery

Photo via Facebook/ อุดม กันม่วง - กำนันเผ่น

He may have lost out trying to be a Member of Parliament (MP) in Sunday’s General Election but Pheu Thai Party MP Udom Kanmuang was a lucky winner in yesterday’s Thai lottery, scooping an incredible 24 million baht.

Udom represented the Pheu Thai Party in the 1st constituency of the Mueang district of Samut Sakhon. The former village chief of the Phan Tai Norasingh sub-district in the province, was the third runner-up with a vote count of 16,560 in his constituency after Move Forward Party (MFP) candidate Nattapong Sumanothamm secured the victory in the area.

Despite his electoral defeat, Udom found comfort as a lucky lottery jackpot winner. Yesterday, May 16, Udom announced on Facebook that he won 24 million baht from four winning lottery tickets, bearing the number 132903. He included his picture in the post alongside the caption that said…

“Consolation prize after losing the election! This cheers me up!”

Udom told ThaiRath that he had been buying tickets with this specific number since April after he became the MP candidate. He explained that the number held significance as it was linked to the election process. The Pheu Thai Party had drawn lots to determine their number for the election, resulting in the assignment of number 29 to the party and number 3 to Udom.

Udom disclosed that he kept buying lottery tickets featuring numbers 33, 03, and 29. He bought nearly 20 tickets and finally won the jackpot.

Many netizens and his supporters commented on his post to offer their congratulations to Udom and stated that Udon deserved the prize due to his dedication to the community.

In another stroke of luck, a 63 year old Thai monk, named Prapas, residing at Nong Bua Temple in Nakhon Ratchasima province, also emerged as a lottery winner. Prapas secured the first prize, amounting to 6 million baht. The monk attributed his victory to a promise he made to a Buddha statue in the temple, vowing to fund its renovation should he win the lottery. He believed his good intentions played a role in his success.

Additionally, a staff member from a factory in Prathum Thani province, situated near Bangkok, claimed an impressive prize of 12 million baht from two winning lottery tickets. Meanwhile, a lottery vendor in Mae Hong