Man steals watch & diamond ring at car accident scene

An opportunist thief was arrested today after pretending to help a driver involved in a car accident with a motorcycle rider before snatching a 6-million baht watch and a diamond ring from the scene.

The driver of a Mercedes-Benz crashed into a motorcycle in front of the Poon Sub Market in the Mueng district of Pathum Thani in central Thailand on the evening of Tuesday, September 13. The driver immediately checked to see whether the motorcycle rider was injured and contacted a rescue team to send him to the hospital.

A man, 41 year old Pongdate Lewtrakun, suddenly appeared at the accident scene and introduced himself to the Mercedes-Benz driver. Pongdate gave his contract details to the driver saying that he witnessed the accident and would help give information to the police.

The driver then helped the injured rider into an ambulance and went to the hospital with him.

The Mercedes-Benz driver then realised that his bag was missing. Inside the bag was a 6-million baht Richard Mille 233 wristwatch and a diamond ring.

The driver contacted Pongdate who pretended that he dialled the wrong number. After several more attempts, Pongdate told the driver to stop calling him so the driver filed a complaint with the police.

Officers from Suan Prik Thai Police Station finally tracked down Pongdate and arrested him today at his rental room in the Mueng district of Pathum Thani.

Pongdate confessed to his actions and handed over the watch and ring. He admitted he tried to sell them but couldn’t because people said they were too expensive or stolen.

Police reported that Pongdate was charged under Section 335 of the Criminal Laws: Whoever commits a theft at night in a place where there is an accident shall be punished with imprisonment of one to five years and a fine of up to 2,000 to 10,000 baht.

The police revealed that Pongdate has previous criminal form. He was arrested on drug and theft charges and was released from Phrae Provincial Prison in 2016.

SOURCE: Thairath | Channel 7

