Thailand
Man steals watch & diamond ring at car accident scene
An opportunist thief was arrested today after pretending to help a driver involved in a car accident with a motorcycle rider before snatching a 6-million baht watch and a diamond ring from the scene.
The driver of a Mercedes-Benz crashed into a motorcycle in front of the Poon Sub Market in the Mueng district of Pathum Thani in central Thailand on the evening of Tuesday, September 13. The driver immediately checked to see whether the motorcycle rider was injured and contacted a rescue team to send him to the hospital.
A man, 41 year old Pongdate Lewtrakun, suddenly appeared at the accident scene and introduced himself to the Mercedes-Benz driver. Pongdate gave his contract details to the driver saying that he witnessed the accident and would help give information to the police.
The driver then helped the injured rider into an ambulance and went to the hospital with him.
The Mercedes-Benz driver then realised that his bag was missing. Inside the bag was a 6-million baht Richard Mille 233 wristwatch and a diamond ring.
The driver contacted Pongdate who pretended that he dialled the wrong number. After several more attempts, Pongdate told the driver to stop calling him so the driver filed a complaint with the police.
Officers from Suan Prik Thai Police Station finally tracked down Pongdate and arrested him today at his rental room in the Mueng district of Pathum Thani.
Pongdate confessed to his actions and handed over the watch and ring. He admitted he tried to sell them but couldn’t because people said they were too expensive or stolen.
Police reported that Pongdate was charged under Section 335 of the Criminal Laws: Whoever commits a theft at night in a place where there is an accident shall be punished with imprisonment of one to five years and a fine of up to 2,000 to 10,000 baht.
The police revealed that Pongdate has previous criminal form. He was arrested on drug and theft charges and was released from Phrae Provincial Prison in 2016.
- Win a 3-night beachfront stay at Four Points by Sheraton Phuket by taking a short Thaiger Survey HERE!
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Price hike in vegetables prior to Phuket Vegetarian Festival
Man steals watch & diamond ring at car accident scene
Pattaya’s major roads flooded
Splash about in Andamanda Phuket Water Park and have a little extra fun with the mascots
Thai navy buys pilotless aircraft from Israel for 4 billion baht
Suspected Myanmar military businessman arrested in Thailand for drug trafficking
Lamborghini driver scrambles from scene of egg seller crash
Rage in Iran after young woman dies in custody, protestors killed
5 restaurants bars in Bangkok for delicious food and cocktails
Covid-19 restrictions to be lifted from October 1
Rice fields in central Thailand to be used as water retention areas
Guard arrested on murder of woman he has a crush on
Thailand’s repeat drink driving offenders will be jailed
Trump slams fraud lawsuit as a ‘witch hunt’
Chemical leak forces school closures in Nakhon Pathom, Thailand
New plans to expand Bangkok’s nightlife tourism
15 delicious Thai breakfasts that make it easy to rise and shine
Here are the best steakhouses in Phuket in 2022
5 restaurants bars in Bangkok for delicious food and cocktails
Delicious Northern Thai food you have to eat in Thailand
The 5 best wedding planners in Phuket for your big day
2 Kuwaiti thugs face jail for attack on a woman & 4 Thai men
Most interesting museums to visit in Bangkok (2022)
Thailand’s baht weakens against US dollar
Putin: Russian government is trying to end the Ukraine invasion
Eager customers line up for iPhone 14 in Bangkok
“Furious” stray dogs anesthetised after chasing Phuket tourists
Thai Buddhists ask 7-Eleven stores to separate halal labels
Taxi faces attempted murder charge for knocking rider off his bike
Thailand News Today | Cannabis bill torched by Thai Parliament
Thailand to fly in Russian tourists on chartered flights this High Season
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
-
360 Reviews2 days ago
15 delicious Thai breakfasts that make it easy to rise and shine
-
360 Reviews2 hours ago
5 restaurants bars in Bangkok for delicious food and cocktails
-
Best Bites3 days ago
Delicious Northern Thai food you have to eat in Thailand
-
Best of23 hours ago
The 5 best wedding planners in Phuket for your big day
-
Bangkok3 days ago
2 Kuwaiti thugs face jail for attack on a woman & 4 Thai men
-
World4 days ago
Putin: Russian government is trying to end the Ukraine invasion
-
Thailand1 day ago
Thai Buddhists ask 7-Eleven stores to separate halal labels
-
Thailand1 day ago
Thailand to fly in Russian tourists on chartered flights this High Season