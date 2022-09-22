Connect with us

Phuket

Price hike in vegetables prior to Phuket Vegetarian Festival

Published

 on 

Vegetables at Public Market 2 in Phuket's main city district, photo by The Phuket Express.

Phuket is seeing a jump in its vegetable prices as the annual Phuket Vegetarian Festival is coming up on September 26. The prices of many vegetables have shot up on average from five to 20 baht per kilogram. The prices on other vegetarian ingredients have bumped up as well. 

Vegetable prices usually increase in Phuket before and during the festival each year, as high demand coincides with fewer supplies. 

But vegetable vendors noted that there were a few different reasons for the price surge. One vegetable seller at the Public Market 2 in Phuket Town told The Phuket Express that the prices had gone up because many vegetable plantations in central Thailand have been flooded. 

The Phuket Vegetarian Festival is known for its Ma Song. These spiritual devotees will self-mutilate, and slice their cheeks and tongues with swords, knives, and spikes. They will then march for hours, the intention being that through their pain they can achieve a holy and spiritual state. The Ma Song have helpers who follow them along to clean up their blood and pat them down with towels so that they don’t catch on fire from the many fireworks being thrown.

This year, the festival will be held from September 26 to October 4. The festival’s street processions will begin on September 27 at the Koor Su Gong Naka Shrine in Wichit. They will be held every day of the festival until October 4.

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) expects the festival to rake in a lot of cash. The director of TAT’s Phuket office says tourists are expected to spend about 3.4 billion baht on the island province during the festival. 

SOURCE: The Phuket Express

  • Win a 3-night beachfront stay at Four Points by Sheraton Phuket by taking a short Thaiger Survey HERE!

 

Get more from The Thaiger

FREE APP: ANDROID or iOS | HAVE YOUR SAY FORUM |

News Categories:
Related Topics:

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

A Thai-American dual citizen, Tara has reported news and spoken on a number of human rights and cultural news issues in Thailand. She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in history from The College of Wooster. She interned at Southeast Asia Globe, and has written for a number of outlets. Tara reports on a range of Thailand news issues.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Phuket12 mins ago

Price hike in vegetables prior to Phuket Vegetarian Festival
Thailand20 mins ago

Man steals watch & diamond ring at car accident scene
Pattaya52 mins ago

Pattaya’s major roads flooded
Sponsored7 hours ago

Splash about in Andamanda Phuket Water Park and have a little extra fun with the mascots
Thailand2 hours ago

Thai navy buys pilotless aircraft from Israel for 4 billion baht
Hot News2 hours ago

Suspected Myanmar military businessman arrested in Thailand for drug trafficking
Thailand2 hours ago

Lamborghini driver scrambles from scene of egg seller crash
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
World2 hours ago

Rage in Iran after young woman dies in custody, protestors killed
Travel2 hours ago

5 restaurants bars in Bangkok for delicious food and cocktails
Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 hours ago

Covid-19 restrictions to be lifted from October 1
Central Thailand3 hours ago

Rice fields in central Thailand to be used as water retention areas
Crime3 hours ago

Guard arrested on murder of woman he has a crush on
Thailand4 hours ago

Thailand’s repeat drink driving offenders will be jailed
Crime4 hours ago

Trump slams fraud lawsuit as a ‘witch hunt’
Thailand5 hours ago

Chemical leak forces school closures in Nakhon Pathom, Thailand
Tourism6 hours ago

New plans to expand Bangkok’s nightlife tourism
Thailand1 year ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism2 years ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending