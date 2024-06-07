Man nabbed for selling medicine online, earning 30,000 baht daily

Image courtesy of Khaosod

Authorities in Phattalung apprehended a man diagnosed with depression for selling dangerous prescription, or conventional medicine online, generating a daily income of 30,000 baht.

Today, local officers alongside investigative teams from various agencies, executed a search warrant at a house in Pa Phayom District, Phatthalung Province. The operation followed intelligence reports indicating that the house owner was running an online business selling conventional medicine.

The suspect, identified as 24 year old Panudet, was found with several types of conventional medicine, none of which were approved by the Thai Food and Drug Administration (FDA). The drugs were reportedly ordered directly from neighbouring countries.

Panudet was taken to the local police station for further questioning.

He admitted to selling the unapproved medicine through LINE chat groups and sending them via postal services. His primary customer base consisted of university students and local young women. The illegal business was highly profitable, earning him at least 30,000 baht daily.

The authorities also confiscated nitrous oxide gas, which falls under the category of regulated drugs according to Section 4(4) of the Drug Act of 1967. Using nitrous oxide for non-medical purposes is considered illegal.

Charges against Panudet include selling or possessing Category 2 psychotropic substances without authorisation, and violating Sections 35(5), 94, and 149(2) of the Narcotic Act.

Unauthorised sale

Additionally, he faces charges for selling or possessing Category 3 or 4 psychotropic substances without authorisation, and selling conventional medicine without registration, violating Sections 12 and 72(4) of the Drug Act of 1967.

Initial investigations revealed that Panudet had been mixing and selling psychotropic drugs to students in the area for some time. This is the first case in Phatthalung where such drugs with various mixed formulas have been discovered.

Panudet confessed that he ordered the drugs from Cambodia, Laos, Russia, and France, learning about their properties from online sources. He initially tested them on himself before deciding to order them in bulk to sell to friends and online customers to generate income.

Pharmacist Chutintorn Chaipetch explained the dangers of self-medicating with psychotropic drugs.

“If these drugs are used under medical supervision, doctors prescribe them based on the patient’s condition. If the patient’s condition is not controlled, they must return to the doctor for dosage adjustments. Self-medicating can lead to increased drug effects, affecting the nervous system and brain.”

She further emphasised that these drugs are designed to target the central nervous system and should be used strictly under a doctor’s guidance. Misusing these drugs can cause severe side effects, including hallucinations and overdose symptoms such as drowsiness.

“Patients with mental health issues should consult a doctor and be open about their condition. Self-medicating is dangerous as we cannot predict the side effects of various drugs. Medical supervision is crucial.”

The authorities hope this incident serves as a warning about the dangers of unregulated medicine usage and the importance of medical oversight, reported Khaosod.