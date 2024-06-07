Vietnamese fugitive drug kingpin nabbed in Bangkok

Photo courtesy of Bangkok Post

One of Vietnam’s most wanted drug suspects has been captured in Bangkok after a year on the run.

Vietnamese fugitive Nguyen Tuan Thanh was arrested at a luxurious condominium in Bangkok’s Watthana district, Police Lieutenant General Panurat Lakboon, Secretary-General of the Office of the Narcotics Control Board (ONCB), announced today.

The capture was orchestrated following a tip-off from Vietnam’s Counter-Narcotics Police Department under the Ministry of Public Security. According to Vietnamese authorities, 33 year old Thanh fled to Thailand to dodge a slew of drug charges. His arrest warrant was issued on June 6 last year after a major drug bust on September 22, 2022.

During this operation, authorities seized 200 kilogrammes of tobacco leaves laced with ADB-Butinaca, a potent synthetic cannabinoid disguised as a designer drug. The raid resulted in the arrest of seven suspects, all of whom pointed the finger at Thanh as the mastermind behind the illegal operation.

Following this revelation, Vietnamese authorities enlisted the help of the ONCB to track down Thanh, who had gone into hiding in Thailand. After months of meticulous surveillance and investigation, the ONCB finally closed in on Thanh’s hideout, leading to his arrest.

Pol. Lt. Gen. Panurat praised the successful collaboration between Vietnamese and Thai authorities, which ultimately led to Thanh’s capture, reported Bangkok Post.

“This arrest highlights the importance of international cooperation in tackling transnational crime.”

In related news, high-profile jail escapee Chaowalit Thongduang will be extradited from Indonesia back to Thailand under tight security measures. Nakhon Si Thammarat Police Chief Somchai Seutortrakul confirmed that a special unit would receive the 37 year old inmate at Nakhon Si Thammarat Airport on Tuesday, June 4.

In other news, British Police have launched an international manhunt for a fugitive Brit from Warrington, UK, believed to be hiding out in Thailand. The Brit, 36 year old Luke Atkin from Lower Walton, is on the run after failing to appear in court on serious drug charges.