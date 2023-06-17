Man falls to death from Nonthaburi condo’s 9th floor

Image courtesy of Khaosod Online

A man tragically fell to his death from the ninth floor of a well-known condominium in Nonthaburi province, shocking nearby homeowners in the early hours of the morning. The 34 year old’s body crashed through the roof of a neighbouring townhouse, prompting authorities to urgently investigate the cause.

At around 6am on June 17th, 2023, a homeowner awoke to a loud noise on their roof and discovered the bloody scene on their property. The deceased man, identified only by his assumed name, had fallen from a ninth-floor condominium room belonging to a 37 years old acquaintance he had met on a social media application one month earlier.

The room’s owner recounted how the victim had come to his place the previous night without showing any signs of distress or anxiety. He mentioned waking up to find the man standing on a chair by the window but managed to convince him to step down, unaware of what would unfold in the next hour. After the room’s owner went to the bathroom, the victim returned to the window where he eventually fell.

Homeowners in the area were informed of the heartbreaking incident and provided their testimonies to the police. The precise cause of the tragedy remains under investigation, with authorities interviewing the condo room owner and the affected homeowner further. Meanwhile, the man’s body was handed over to a local foundation, which transported it to Thammasat University Hospital for further examination, reports Khaosod Online.

About a week ago, a 15 year old Thai male student jumped off a mobile pole and tragically died the following day. Just days prior to the incident, the student reportedly engaged in arguments with his teachers, who allegedly forced him to apologize to them on his knees.

If you or anyone you know is in emotional distress, please contact the Samaritans of Thailand 24-hour hotline: 02 713 6791 (English), 02 713 6793 (Thai) or the Thai Mental Health Hotline at 1323 (Thai). Please also contact your friends or relatives at this time if you have feelings of loneliness, stress or depression. Seek help.