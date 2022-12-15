Man faked death to break up with his wife

A Thai man hated his wife so much that he faked his death to escape her unhappy clutches.

A 35 year old married man named Bird, from Udon Thani in northeast Thailand, left a suicide note for his wife on Tuesday, December 13 saying he was going to end it all because he could not take any more of her hateful ways. He added he was taking their son with him.

On Tuesday night, a resident who went to exercise at Nong Prachak Public Park found two pairs of shoes belonging to an adult and a child near the park lake. The person found a suicide note in one of the shoes.

The note said…

“To Nid, the mother of my son Boss. Why do you do this to me? You said you would go to work, but there wasn’t any work at all. You left me and our son to be happy with your lover. Why? What I saw already showed your thoughts. I and my son will no longer be your burden. You will be happy after this. From me and our son.”

The shoes made it look as if the father and son had taken their lives by drowning in the lake.

A witness told police that they saw a man aged about 40 to 50 years old and a small child about five to six years old in the public park at 5pm. They were sitting near the lake, but no one witnessed them going into the water.

The person who found the suicide note reported the issue to the police and a search party was organized to find their bodies.

The mayor of Udon Thani Municipality, Thanadon Puttarak, urged three teams of volunteer divers to search the lake for the bodies. They started the mission at 10pm and continued until 3am without any success.

The diving team was preparing to search the lake again yesterday morning when a call came to stop the mission.

The Superintendent of Mueng Udon Thani, Aree Sinsutha, reported to the media that he received a phone call from the missing man’s ex-wife. The woman told Aree that the suicide story of the missing man was made up.

The ex-wife revealed that Bird lost his job and had a row with his present wife, Nid, and left her to live with his new lover. The ex-wife insists she saw them and they were very happy together.

Police are trying to find Bird to confirm this is the case but have been unsuccessful.

No developments on the issue have been reported.