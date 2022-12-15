Connect with us

Thailand

Man faked death to break up with his wife

Published

 on 

Photo via สถานีหนองคาย and Mas markใจ

A Thai man hated his wife so much that he faked his death to escape her unhappy clutches.

A 35 year old married man named Bird, from Udon Thani in northeast Thailand, left a suicide note for his wife on Tuesday, December 13 saying he was going to end it all because he could not take any more of her hateful ways. He added he was taking their son with him.

On Tuesday night, a resident who went to exercise at Nong Prachak Public Park found two pairs of shoes belonging to an adult and a child near the park lake. The person found a suicide note in one of the shoes.

The note said…

“To Nid, the mother of my son Boss. Why do you do this to me? You said you would go to work, but there wasn’t any work at all. You left me and our son to be happy with your lover. Why? What I saw already showed your thoughts. I and my son will no longer be your burden. You will be happy after this. From me and our son.”

The shoes made it look as if the father and son had taken their lives by drowning in the lake.

A witness told police that they saw a man aged about 40 to 50 years old and a small child about five to six years old in the public park at 5pm. They were sitting near the lake, but no one witnessed them going into the water.

The person who found the suicide note reported the issue to the police and a search party was organized to find their bodies.

The mayor of Udon Thani Municipality, Thanadon Puttarak, urged three teams of volunteer divers to search the lake for the bodies. They started the mission at 10pm and continued until 3am without any success.

The diving team was preparing to search the lake again yesterday morning when a call came to stop the mission.

The Superintendent of Mueng Udon Thani, Aree Sinsutha, reported to the media that he received a phone call from the missing man’s ex-wife. The woman told Aree that the suicide story of the missing man was made up.

The ex-wife revealed that Bird lost his job and had a row with his present wife, Nid, and left her to live with his new lover. The ex-wife insists she saw them and they were very happy together.

Police are trying to find Bird to confirm this is the case but have been unsuccessful.

No developments on the issue have been reported.

 

Get more from The Thaiger

FREE APP: ANDROID or iOS | HAVE YOUR SAY FORUM |

News Categories:
Related Topics:

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger focusing on Thai news and what's happening in Thailand. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Thailand41 seconds ago

Man faked death to break up with his wife
Crime33 mins ago

Court awards torture victim 6.7 million baht
Thailand36 mins ago

Chinese Tourists Returning to Thailand Soon? Exciting Opportunities Ahead | GMT
Sponsored1 day ago

Marketing in Thailand as a Foreigner: Volume #3 The Marketing Noises
Press Room16 hours ago

Thailand Charter Week 2022 provided business platform for luxury yacht companies
Thailand16 hours ago

Security guard accidentally shot dead by his pen gun
Teaching in Thailand17 hours ago

What is a TEFL Certificate? Is it necessary for teaching in Thailand?
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Crime17 hours ago

Thai-led human trafficking sent 1,000 victims to Finland
Hot News17 hours ago

Whale with broken spine makes last journey of 3,000 miles by performing breaststroke
Phuket17 hours ago

Thailand News Today | TAT reveals top things tourists like to do in Thailand
World17 hours ago

Major Qatar corruption scandal allegedly involving Greek MEP
Hot News17 hours ago

FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried arrested in Bahamas for fraud
Thailand17 hours ago

13 online gambling houses raided, 1 billion baht assets seized
Crime17 hours ago

Coffee shop conned by in-person overpayment scam
Health18 hours ago

New Zealand passes law to prevent future generations from buying tobacco
Hot News18 hours ago

Survey reveals most popular things to do for tourists in Thailand
Thailand1 year ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism2 years ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending