Thailand
Wife’s ex-husband shoots new husband in the penis
A man was arrested yesterday after he shot his ex-wife’s husband in the penis. The man claims that the shooting was an accident.
Officers from Mueng Chumporn Police Station investigated a shophouse on Klomma Luang Road in the Mueng district of Chumporn province in southern Thailand after being notified of a shooting. A shophouse can be used as a shop or a residence.
Police arrived at the scene to find a pool of blood and a bullet shell because the victim, Lao citizen Somchai (surname reserved), was recovering in hospital after being shot.
The alleged gunman has been identified as 37 year old Boonterm Aoonkaew, who lives next door to the victim. After the shooting, Boonterm went home as if nothing had happened.
Boonterm told officers that Somchai is the husband of his ex-wife, 32 year old Ubonrat (surname reserved). He and his ex-wife had two children together before divorcing six years ago. Their children live with relatives in the Isaan province of Loei. Boonterm remarried after the divorce.
Boonterm claims he was taking the gun to store in his car but on the way decided to call on Somchai to say hello. He says he accidentally pulled the trigger shooting Sonchai in the penis.
Boonterm said he was shocked and fled the scene to hide in his room.
MRG Online added that Boonterm was allegedly drinking alcohol with his wife before the shooting.
Ubonrat reported a different scenario. She said Boonterm entered her front room and asked “Where is he (Somchai)?” He then shot her husband making him scream.
Ubonrat said she ran to her bedroom and locked it because she was scared Boonterm would shoot her too. Neighbours then arrived on the scene and took Somchai to hospital.
Somchai is recovering in hospital but that can’t be said of the man’s penis which has been destroyed. Ubonrat said she did not care about his penis as long as he is still alive.
Boonterm was charged with attempted murder, gun possession without permission, and bringing a gun into a public area or community without permission.
For the attempted murder, Boonterm could face up to life imprisonment or imprisonment from 15 to 20 years according to Section 288 of the Criminal Law. For the gun charges, Booterm could face imprisonment for one to 10 years and a fine of 2,000 to 200,000 baht.
