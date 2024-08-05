Man drinks fake snake wine for health, risks kidney failure

Picture courtesy of .thedrinksbusiness.com official website

A man drank snake wine believing it would enhance his sexual performance, only to discover it contained a plastic toy snake. Doctors warn this could lead to kidney failure, in addition to not improving his condition.

According to the China Times, a 50 year old man consulted a urology specialist, Dr Huang Wei Lun for erectile dysfunction. During his treatment with shockwave therapy, he revealed that he had purchased snake wine from China, thinking it would boost his health. However, he was shocked and amused to find out that the snake inside the bottle was just a plastic toy after he had already consumed the entire bottle.

Dr Huang explained that the man might have been exposed to toxins for years, leading not only to erectile dysfunction but also posing a risk of kidney failure, which could require dialysis. The doctor noted that this gentleman may have ingested harmful substances over a long period. Besides erectile issues, he is at risk of kidney failure.

The patient has been health-conscious since his youth, spending considerable amounts of money on sexual performance enhancers since he was 20. He believed these traditional herbal remedies would strengthen his sexual health. Unfortunately, some of these herbal supplements might have contained toxins, leading to kidney failure and exacerbating his condition.

Dr Huang stated that the patient’s sexual performance is gradually improving with regular shockwave therapy, and he is satisfied with the current treatment.

“Modern medical treatments need to be backed by research and must undergo rigorous clinical trials before being applied to patients. This ensures not only effectiveness but also the avoidance of severe complications.”

Snake wine, a traditional remedy in some cultures, is believed to have various health benefits, including enhancing sexual performance. However, this case shows the risks associated with such unverified treatments.

The patient’s experience serves as a cautionary tale for others who might be tempted to try similar unregulated health products. Ensuring that any health supplement or remedy is safe and effective is crucial to avoid adverse effects, reported Sanook.