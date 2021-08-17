Connect with us

Man believes 2 prostitutes stole necklace off him in Pattaya

Jack Arthur

Published

 on 

PHOTO: Sourav Das/Flickr

Yesterday in Pattaya, a Russian national reported that he had a white-gold necklace valued at 20,000 baht stolen by what he believes were 2 prostitutes.

Around 8 pm Monday, 38 year old Dennis Nidovacom filed his police report. Pattaya police then went to the scene that was located close to a shopping centre on Beach Road.

With the aid of an interpreter, Dennis said that he was walking near Pattaya Beach when 2 women, who he believes were prostitutes, approached him and tried to hug him and offer him sexual services. He refused the prostitutes offer of sexual services and walked away.

However, he says he later realised his white-gold necklace was gone and thinks the 2 women are the culprits.

Currently, Pattaya police are looking into the matter by going over CCTV footage to locate the suspects for further legal proceedings. Police are warning the public against wearing visible jewellery in Pattaya.

Last month, a German national said he believed a prostitute in Pattaya pickpocketed him.

SOURCE: The Pattaya News

 

Jack Arthur

Jack is from the USA, has a B.A. in English, and writes on a variety of topics. He lives in Thailand.

Man believes 2 prostitutes stole necklace off him in Pattaya
