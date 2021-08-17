Thousands of sex toys valued at 3 million baht seized by police

Thousands of sex toys valued at more than 3 million baht were seized yesterday by officers from the Child and Women’s Welfare Department in Bangkok’s Nong Khaem district. Two men were arrested.

Around 5,000 dildos, penis enlargement devices, penis massage oils and lubricating gels were seized from a warehouse off the Petchkasem highway. Fake Rolex and Gucci watches were also confiscated. Officers arrested 47 year old Ekkalan Chotwetphatcharakul, who is from the northern province Tak, and 28 year old Lee Mao Siang, a Chinese national.

Police say the men admitted to owning the sex toys and products. The items were shipped from China and then sold through Facebook to customers in Thailand. The men were charged with importing pornographic materials that had not been cleared by customs officials.

Although sex toys are openly sold on the street in popular red light districts, like Bangkok’s Nana area, the products are illegal in Thailand.

SOURCE: Thairath

Get more from The Thaiger

📱 Download our app on or

👋 Have your say on our

🔔 to our daily email newsletter

📺 / YouTube for daily shows

👍 Like/Follow us on

🐦 FOLLOW us on

📷 FOLLOW us on