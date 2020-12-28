Man arrested for allegedly stealing from fatal car accident victims | The Thaiger

A man was arrested for allegedly stealing valuables from victims of a fatal traffic accident where a 2 pickup trucks collided, killing 2 people and injuring 4. Police say the man pretended to help emergency responders during the rescue and stole valuables from both the deceased and the injured victims.

The accident occurred around 11:50am this morning on Mitrapap highway in Nakhon Ratchasima’s Sung Noen district, northeast of Bangkok. Police say a Isuzu pickup truck heading north swerved, crossing over the median into oncoming traffic and collided with a Nissan pickup truck heading south.

A man and woman in an Isuzu pickup truck died at the scene. A passenger was thrown out of the truck and seriously injured. In the other pickup truck, 3 men were seriously injured and rushed to Sung Noen Hospital.

The accident blocked traffic on the Bangkok-bound side of the highway. Police did not give any additional details about the man that allegedly stole from the victims.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post