Man arrested for allegedly stealing from fatal car accident victims | The Thaiger

Thailand
Man arrested for allegedly stealing from fatal car accident victims
A man was arrested for allegedly stealing valuables from victims of a fatal traffic accident where a 2 pickup trucks collided, killing 2 people and injuring 4. Police say the man pretended to help emergency responders during the rescue and stole valuables from both the deceased and the injured victims.
The accident occurred around 11:50am this morning on Mitrapap highway in Nakhon Ratchasima’s Sung Noen district, northeast of Bangkok. Police say a Isuzu pickup truck heading north swerved, crossing over the median into oncoming traffic and collided with a Nissan pickup truck heading south.
A man and woman in an Isuzu pickup truck died at the scene. A passenger was thrown out of the truck and seriously injured. In the other pickup truck, 3 men were seriously injured and rushed to Sung Noen Hospital.
The accident blocked traffic on the Bangkok-bound side of the highway. Police did not give any additional details about the man that allegedly stole from the victims.
Crime
Police raid factory, arrest man and detain 11 migrant workers
After announcing a crackdown on labour traffickers, police arrested a Chinese man who allegedly illegally operated a rubber glove factory and employed undocumented migrants.
After a spike in Covid-19 cases involving more than 1,000 migrant workers in Samut Sakhon, many who worked in the Mahachai area fishing hub, police said they would investigate migrant trafficking and make major arrests.
Before the recent outbreak, authorities tightened border patrol to prevent migrants from entering Thailand illegally and potentially spreading the virus. After the spike in cases involving a vast majority of migrant workers, authorities announced they have shifted their focus to crackdown on labour traffickers.
The Crime Suppression Division, Food and Drug Administration and Lam Lukka officers raided the factory in Pathum Thani, a province north of Bangkok. Police say 11 undocumented Cambodian men and women were packing goods when the factory was raided.
42 year old Luk Foey, who allegedly operated the factory and hired the workers, was arrested for illegally producing medical gloves. The migrant workers were detained by police. 7 million medical gloves were confiscated and will be examined to see if they are up to standards.
Thailand
Murder-suicide at Songkhla Zoo linked to missing rare animal investigation
Investigators say the apparent murder-suicide at the Songkhla Zoo is related to the case of the missing rare deer and claims of illegal wildlife trade.
Back in October, the zoo’s senior veterinarian shot and killed a top official from the Zoological Park Organisation of Thailand before killing himself at his living quarters at the Southern Thailand zoo. The organisation’s director-general, Suriya Saengpong, had travelled down to Songkhla from Bangkok to investigate the zoo after 2 rare albino barking deer went missing.
The Songkhla Zoo filed a report with the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment claiming that a deer had been eaten by a python. In previous reports, the Songkhla Zoo director Charlermwut Kasetsomboon said he had photographic evidence and had it confirmed by a vet.
But some have been concerned that the zoo director’s claims could be a coverup and that the deer may have been stolen and sold in the illegal wildlife trade. After the shooting, PM Prayut Chan-o-cha ordered the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment to investigate the case and “leave no stone unturned.”
The Songkhla Zoo has been investigated before for illegal wildlife trade. According to the Bangkok Post, a staff member was sentenced to jail for being involved in smuggling rare birds from the zoo.
The Zoological Park Organisation, which oversees a number of zoos across Thailand, is now updating its database of wildlife animal populations at the public zoos.
Crime
3 people summonsed after allegedly attacking world-renowned Buri Ram dancer
3 young men are being summonsed in connection with the assault of Nopparat Boonrat, a world-renowned dancer and Buri Ram native. Buri Ram is a north eastern province. The men, aged 20-23, whose names have been withheld at this stage, are accused of severely injuring Nopparat last Wednesday night at a restaurant in Lahan Sai district in this northeastern province.
Police say 2 of the 3 suspects were just released from jail after committing drug offenses when they joined a group of men in attacking the man while he was eating at the restaurant with his elder brother. He was reportedly kicked, punched and hit in the head many times with bottles and a chair, leaving his skull cracked.
Nopparat was admitted to Buri Ram Hospital, where he underwent brain scans. Doctors say he was able to speak and eat but was suffering from a ‘bad headache’.
His mother, 40 year old Kanchana Puwonpa, told police that Nopparat returned from Bangkok to visit his family and she did not know why he was assaulted by strangers and was worried that her son may never be able to dance again.
Nopparat is a University of the Thai Chamber of Commerce student and was the first runner-up in the Hip Hop Doubles competition at FISU World University Cheerleading Championship in Poland in 2018. He has previously performed dance routines for many famous singers.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
