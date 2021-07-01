Connect with us

Thailand

Man and underage girlfriend arrested for allegedly stealing from government office to bankroll girlfriend’s birthday party

Jack Arthur

Published 

22 seconds ago

 on 

PHOTO: Pattaya News/Facebook

A man and young girl have been arrested in Bang Lamung, a district in Chon Buri for allegedly twice stealing items from a culture offical’s office.

Reportedly, the unemployed 28 year old Lek Aksorn stole items from the Culture Ministry’s office valued at hundreds of thousands baht for his 14 year old girlfriend’s birthday party. According to Thai media, the man confessed he stole the items for the birthday party but planned to donate some of the ill-gotten gains to the homeless population in Pattaya.

Police also arrested the girlfriend who is half the man’s age. She was not identified by name because is a minor. They were arrested at house in Nongprue. Reportedly, 12 stolen items were recovered at the house. The house they were arrested at was 500 metres from the scene of the crime.

On Sunday, Pattaya police were alerted to the fact that 2 suspects had broken into the Coordinating Center office of the Cultural Ministry. Then, on the following day, police were alerted at 1 am that a 2nd break in had occurred at the same office. Police used CCTV footage to find the suspects. They reportedly recognized both suspects from the previous day’s break in.

Lek is facing multiple charges of theft. However, it is unknown if his lolita-ish girlfriend will also be charged, or if Lek will face charges for “dating” a girl who wasn’t born when he was her current age.

It is also not known if they will get out in time to celebrate her turning 15.

SOURCE: The Pattaya News

 

Want more Thailand news from the Thaiger family?

📱 Download our app on Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile
📝️ Join the conversation on Thaiger Talk - discuss news & life in our Thailand forums
📧 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🔔 Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates

News Categories:
Related Topics:

image

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Jack Arthur

Jack is from the USA, has a B.A. in English, and writes on a variety of topics. He lives in Thailand.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Thailand22 seconds ago

Man and underage girlfriend arrested for allegedly stealing from government office to bankroll girlfriend’s birthday party
Best of16 mins ago

Top 5 hotels in Bangkok 2021
Tourism54 mins ago

3 planes arrive in Phuket; 25 on 1st flight, 400 expected today

Thailand: Reopening Coming Soon!

Advertise onThe Thaiger

Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in Thailand - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages!

READ MORE

image
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Best of1 hour ago

Top 5 hotels in Pattaya
Thailand1 hour ago

Thai researchers to study animal antiparasitic drug for treating Covid-19
Crime2 hours ago

Bangkok police arrest suspected motorcycle stealing ring
Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 hours ago

Thursday Covid Update: Cases and deaths spike amid Phuket reopening
Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 hours ago

Top virologist Yong faces backlash for Covid-19 suggestions
Best of2 hours ago

Top 5 shopping malls in Bangkok
Thailand3 hours ago

Man allegedly poses as Government Lottery Office official, steals millions
Best of3 hours ago

Top 5 beaches to visit in Phuket
Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 hours ago

Thailand’s virology expert: give Sinovac to children over 3
Bangkok3 hours ago

Police in Bangkok seize 2 truck loads of sex toys valued at 1 million baht
Thailand3 hours ago

Police raid alleged money sharks’ operation centre, many escape jaws of justice
Tourism4 hours ago

Phuket reopens but botched preparation limits travellers
Thailand4 months ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism4 months ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket4 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism4 months ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand4 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism4 months ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8

Trending