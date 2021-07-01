Connect with us

South Korea lifts quarantine for some travellers who are vaccinated

Tanutam Thawan

Published 

20 seconds ago

 on 

Photo by John McArthur for Unsplash

Today, South Korea is lifting its 14-day quarantine for some foreign arrivals who have been vaccinated against Covid-19. Those from countries classified as a high risk for infection must still undergo quarantine.

Foreigners who are vaccinated against the coronavirus can enter South Korea under the new policy, but only if they are entering the country for business, for academic or humanitarian purposes, or to visit immediate family. Travellers need to be inoculated with a vaccine approved by the World Health Organisation at least 2 weeks before departure to South Korea. Those vaccines include Pfizer, Janssen, Moderna, AstraZeneca, Covidshield, Sinopharm or Sinovac.

Prior to travelling to South Korea, a traveller must submit documents with their local South Korean embassy or consulate. Travellers need official vaccination certificates. If visiting a family member, travellers need to submit documents of proof. Those travelling to South Korea must also show a negative Covid-19 test result issued no more than 72 hours before departure.

Those travelling from any of the 21 countries classified as a high risk for Covid-19 due to high infection rates of mutated strains must still undergo a 14-day quarantine. Those countries include South Africa, Brazil, Malawi, Botswana, Mozambique, Tanzania, the Republic of Suriname, Eswatini, Zimbabwe, Bangladesh, Equatorial Guinea, Chile, Paraguay, Uruguay, Colombia, Argentina, Malta, India, Indonesia, Pakistan and the Philippines.

SOURCE: The Korea Herald

 

