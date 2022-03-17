Man accidentally kills wife with backhoe at railway construction site

A man accidentally killed his wife when he ran over her with a backhoe in a tragic incident at a railway construction site in Ratchaburi in central Thailand on Monday, according to a report in Thai media.

45 year old Kaikaew Thongkham worked as a team with his 40 year old wife Amphon Pima at the double-railway construction site. Kaikaew drove the vehicle and Amphon’s duty was to guide the backhoe. Officers suspect that Amphon was in the wrong place at the wrong time and her husband drove over her.

Kaikaew says he had no idea what he had done and immediately cried with regret after discovering he crushed his wife. The police have detained him for questioning to investigate the facts before undertaking further legal proceedings.

SOURCE: KhaoSod