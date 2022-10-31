Malaysian man fined 99,000 baht after a wheelspin damaging parked cars

A Malaysian man showboating in his luxury car was fined about 100,000 baht for causing damage to four parked cars after a wheelspin in Songkhla province in the south of Thailand.

Four Thai car owners reported to police on Friday that their cars had been damaged by rocks after a Malaysian tourist drifted his 5-million baht luxury car, a dark blue BMW M2 Coupe, at Chanpuak Camp in the Hat Yai district of Songkhla.

Stones on the road were fired into the stationary cars caused by the BMW’s wheelspin, causing broken windows, scratches, and dents to four cars parked nearby.

The Malaysian tourist, Abdul Raimi Bin Azmi, was arrested the following day, Saturday, October 29, at the Sadao Immigration Checkpoint in the Sadao district of Songkhla while travelling back to Malaysia. The 32 year old tourist was taken back to the Thai police station where he was forced to pay a fine.

The owners of the cars asked for 107,000 baht but a compromise of 99,000 baht was agreed upon.

The tourist apologised to each owner for his actions and paid the compensation asked.

Bin Azmi said he drifted his car because a woman at the elephant camp encouraged him to do so, which contradicted the story of a netizen. The netizen revealed on social media that no one urged the tourist to drift the car. The Malaysian was showboating.