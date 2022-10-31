Connect with us

Thailand

Thai man cooks and eats wild snapping turtle that bit his finger

Published

 on 

Yesterday, a Thai man attempted to capture a wild snapping turtle from a river in Kanchanaburi province in western Thailand. The feisty turtle bit the man’s middle finger and wouldn’t let go, causing a serious injury. When the injured man returned from the hospital, he cooked and ate the turtle for dinner.

Rescue workers rushed to Tha Maka district yesterday after receiving a report that someone had been bitten by a turtle. At the scene, they found 60 year old Payap [surname withheld] lying on the ground, crying in pain, completely shell-shocked. The snapping turtle was still attached to his hand.

The large snapping turtle (Trionyx cartilagineus) bit Payap’s middle finger and would not budge. It took rescue workers 10 minutes to pry the turtle’s jaw off Payap’s finger, but the damage was already done.

Payap’s middle finger was hanging off and rescue workers were sure that it would need to be amputated. However, the hospital managed to reattach the almost-severed finger with 10 stitches.

The injured man said he went down to the river intending to catch a snapping turtle for domestication. He said he wanted to feed the turtle so he prepared a tank of water to house it in.

However, the turtle was not best pleased with Payap’s plan and attacked him as soon as he picked it up. Payap said he tried to get the turtle off by himself, but neither he nor his family was able to. That’s when Payap requested help from the Khun Rattanawut Foundation.

But it wasn’t a turtle disaster. The turtle died in the process of being removed from his middle finger, said Payap. So, when he got back from the hospital, he and his family cooked and ate it.

Payap certainly won’t be attempting to capture any more snapping turtles from the river.

 

Get more from The Thaiger

FREE APP: ANDROID or iOS | HAVE YOUR SAY FORUM |

News Categories:
Related Topics:

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Recent comments:
HolyCowCm
2022-10-31 12:52
Don't mess with turtles. Most will snap and bite you if I am correct. Don't be fooled. Been there, done that.

Leah is a translator and news writer for the Thaiger. Leah studied East Asian Religions and Thai Studies at the University of Leeds and Chiang Mai University. Leah covers crime, politics, environment, human rights, entertainment, travel and culture in Thailand and southeast Asia.

Follow Thaiger by email:

South Korea14 mins ago

Halloween stampede: 22 foreign deaths, events cancelled
Thailand37 mins ago

Malaysian man fined 99,000 baht after a wheelspin damaging parked cars
Thailand1 hour ago

Thai man cooks and eats wild snapping turtle that bit his finger
Phuket2 hours ago

Murderer surrenders after stabbing wrong man in Phuket
Crime2 hours ago

A man in South Thailand causes floods by stealing drainage equipment worth 2 million baht
Thailand2 hours ago

Thailand is not ‘selling off’ the country by letting foreigners buy land, says govt
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Malaysia2 hours ago

20 arrested by Muslim officers at Malaysian LGBTQ+ party
World3 hours ago

VIDEO: 130 dead in pedestrian bridge tragedy in India
Lifestyle3 hours ago

The history of Thailand’s lottery
Crime3 hours ago

Anti-graft agency to seize Joe Ferrari estate
Thailand4 hours ago

Thailand hits 7 million international tourists | GMT
Press Room4 hours ago

Marketing in Thailand as a Foreigner: Volume #2.2 Ad Campaign Crossroad: Global Materials vs. The New Investment
World21 hours ago

Jerry Lee Lewis, rock ‘n’ roll pioneer, dies at 87
Drugs21 hours ago

Chaiyanat denies involvement in Yannawa pub management
Crime22 hours ago

13 year old girl rescued from prostitution ring in Malaysia
Thailand1 year ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism2 years ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending