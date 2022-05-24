Connect with us

Crime

Thailand defends human trafficking record

Thailand yesterday defended its human trafficking record and hit back at US accusations that the illegal transportation of people is a critical national problem.

A Thai delegation, led by Chettaphan Maksamphan, director-general of the Department of American and South Pacific Affairs, met with US Department of State officials in Washington last week to discuss the matter ahead of the 2022 annual Trafficking in Persons Report.

Thai officials insisted human trafficking is a regional issue, not a national problem, and urged the US not to target individual countries.

Police Lieutenant General Surachate Hakparn, assistant chief of the national police, who is in charge of combating human trafficking operations, says Thailand is not an origin or destination country as mentioned in the previous TIP report and human trafficking should not be blamed on one specific country.

“Thailand is only a transit point, and the Thai government has made a serious effort in stamping out human trafficking.”

The Thai delegation in Washington updated US officials on its efforts to tackle the illegal transportation of people, including the prosecution of trafficking suspects and the provision of assistance to victims.

Surachate admitted Thailand witnessed a sharp rise in human trafficking cases between October last year and May this year, with 193 trafficking cases and 200 cases involving the sexual abuse of children. He also revealed assets valued at 142 million baht were seized during the period.

Surachate added US authorities were satisfied with Thailand’s suppression of human trafficking, specifically the rescue of 200 people duped to work illegally in neighbouring Cambodia.

US officials made several recommendations to combat trafficking victims and asked Thailand to submit documents on six topics, including the number of rescued victims and its details.

Thailand was demoted to the Tier 2 Watch List in last year’s TIP report. The government hopes it will be upgraded this year for addressing problems mentioned in last year’s report.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

 

    Recent comments:
    image
    ThaiEyes
    2022-05-24 13:06
    “Thai officials insisted human trafficking is a regional issue, not a national problem, and urged the US not to target individual countries.” Oops, they forgot about human trafficking WITHIN the country. But that’s OK I guess and the guy in…
    image
    23RD
    2022-05-24 13:10
    The Cheek of The Biden Administration to lecture any Country on Human Trafficking after all the well reported and documented problems with Human Trafficking on their own Southern Border since The Biden Administration assumed power.
    image
    riclag
    2022-05-24 13:29
    The current regime in my country has some nerve dictating to another country ,Thailand on human trafficking ! very disturbing!
    image
    Fanta
    2022-05-24 13:36
    1 hour ago, Thaiger said: Thai officials insisted human trafficking is a regional issue Because the most trafficking occurs at the borders? Yet another example of “not my fault” logic from the Bangkokians at work.
    image
    Soidog
    2022-05-24 14:48
    Maybe I’m reading the headline wrong? But are they saying they are doing a very good job as the number of trafficking cases is very high? Maybe the Thai government don’t understand the numbers need to be low, not high.…
    Bob is a published author and worked in Europe and Asia as a journalist for over 25 years.

    Trending