Pattaya
Pattaya dwellers want public restrooms built faster at pier
Pattaya dwellers want public restrooms at one pier to be built faster. Construction on the restrooms at the Bali Hai Pier has reportedly stalled. The restrooms were supposed to be built on June 14, 2021, after the construction began in December 2020. The budget for the project had been 3.88 million baht, according to local media.
But the 32 restrooms still haven’t been built, and the construction site is now reportedly littered with debris and construction tools. Residents have now questioned the project’s transparency and safety.
Pattaya’s former Mayor Pattana Boonsawad said that the construction was delayed due to geographic obstructions, along with Covid-19 restrictions, The Pattaya News reported.
The Bali Hai Pier is not the only pier in Pattaya where construction has been delayed. The Tawan Beach Pier on the island of Koh Larn has been dilapidated since even before the Covid-19 pandemic.
In June, Pattaya Deputy Manager Kiattisak Sriwongchai said the pier should be repaired in 2023. He said the renovation will include a new walkway, roof, and railings.
