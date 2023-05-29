Kuwaiti man flees from rescuers and police on busy Bangkok motorway

Photo via Facebook/ ข่าวช่อง 8

A Kuwaiti man caused a commotion on a motorway near Bangkok when he attempted to evade both rescuers and police officers due to a lack of passport and visa documentation.

The head of the motorway rescue team, Withun Chanpuangsen, spoke exclusively to Channel 7 about the incident. Withun revealed that the Kuwaiti man, aged in his late 30s or early 40s had been travelling from Pattaya to Bangkok in a taxi when their journey came to a halt due to a mechanical breakdown.

Following the unfortunate breakdown, the taxi driver sought help from the rescue team. However, upon spotting the police and rescuers, the foreign passenger immediately fled from the motorway. He swiftly crossed the road, leaped over a traffic barrier, and found shelter within the TFD Industrial Estate.

Officers initiated a search operation, eventually locating the man, who attempted to escape to a nearby village. Local residents assisted the officers in the pursuit until he was discovered hiding in a rice field.

In a desperate bid to evade capture, the Kuwaiti man even tried swimming across a small ditch near the rice field. However, the vigilant officers managed to apprehend him on the spot. Initially feigning surrender, he requested water from the police. After drinking, he made another futile attempt to flee.

Withun shared that the man was devoid of any necessary documentation and harbored fears of being arrested. He also speculated that the escape might be attributed to an expired visa or involvement in illicit activities.

The Kuwaiti man was subsequently taken to the Bang Pakong Police Station in the Chachoengsao province, situated near Bangkok, for further questioning. Authorities have not provided any subsequent updates on the case.