Long-fugitive rape suspect caught after 19 years in Thailand

Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

A 52 year old man was arrested yesterday for a 19 year old case involving the rape of a nurse’s aide, a crime he says was motivated by love and financial incapacity. The Central Investigation Bureau’s (CIB) long arm of the law finally closed in on the suspect, known only as Got, who had successfully eluded capture for nearly two decades, following an operation led by Police Lieutenant General Sararut Saengsophak and his team.

The harrowing incident originally unfolded in February 2005, when Got, then a travelling picture frame seller, encountered a nurse’s aide named A (pseudonym) in Suwannaphum district, Roi Et province.

Got, struck by affection for A, fostered a relationship that quickly gained her trust. He allegedly lured her to his residence under false pretences, where he forcibly raped her three times. The victim managed to escape while Got slept and reported the crime to the police. Fearing retribution, Got immediately fled the area, sparking an extensive manhunt.

The persistent search by authorities culminated near Mittraphap Road, Kilometre 465, Udon Thani province, where Got was finally apprehended. During the investigation, Got confessed to the crime, stating that his actions stemmed from a deep love for A and the desire to marry her. Hindered by a lack of funds to formally propose marriage, he resorted to deceit to fulfil his intentions.

“It was love that drove me to commit such an act. I wanted to marry her but had no money to ask for her hand properly, which led me to devise a plan and commit the crime.”

The CIB’s success in capturing Got after such a long period highlights the department’s commitment to ensuring justice, regardless of time elapsed. The case now proceeds to Suwannaphum Police Station for further legal action, offering a semblance of closure to a chapter that remained unresolved for almost two decades, reported KhaoSod.