Locals rally to clean up messy situation for Thai-Scottish family in Pattaya

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: 09:57, 16 February 2024| Updated: 09:57, 16 February 2024
Photo via Amarin TV

Locals sought help for a Thai woman and her half Thai half Scottish sons living in an unhealthy, rubbish-strewn house in Pattaya. The three were reportedly in financial trouble after the woman’s Scottish husband left Thailand four years ago.

Residents in the northern Pattaya neighbourhood urged Amarin TV to tell the family’s story in a bid to find help for them. Residents were also concerned about their health as the piles of rubbish in the family’s home were causing air pollution in the area.

Upon arrival, the reporter team encountered a group of locals waiting outside the house. They interviewed a motorcycle taxi rider named Ball, who helped the family several times before. He said he first met the family a month ago. He felt uncomfortable when he sent them to the house and asked to look inside, only to find a pile of rubbish.

Ball said he felt sorry for the children, so he often bought them food and drink and sometimes lent their mother money. The woman told Ball that her husband was Scottish. He left Thailand three to four years ago and initially sent her money every month.

Related news

However, the money sometimes could not cover their expense, so the woman had to borrow from neighbours and food vendors in the area. Her eldest son is 16 and the other boy is seven.

Ball said he did not know why the family kept the rubbish in the house. He tried to persuade the woman to clean the place several times but she ignored his pleas.

No food and hygiene

A 35 year old food vendor named Nut revealed to the media that a family owed him 10,800 baht, which covered the cost of the food they consumed a few months back. Nut explained that the family had faced financial difficulties during that period, despite previously being able to afford meals.

The woman, accompanied by her youngest son, used to frequent Nut’s restaurant to order food, often requesting to settle the bill later. When reporters questioned the boy, they sent him out to buy ice cream. It was noted in their report that the boy appeared malnourished and famished.

The Deputy Commander of the Chon Buri Provincial Immigration Office, Kawinnawat Arrayasuriwong, came forward to help the family. He said immigration officials would clean the house for the family and their neighbours.

The Bang Lamung District Chief, Weekij Manaroj, stated that he would coordinate with the Chon Buri Provincial Social Development and Human Security and provincial public health office to find a solution for the family.

Pattaya NewsThailand News
