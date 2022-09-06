Thailand
Locals pray to blue snake in northeast Thailand
On Sunday, villagers in Nakhon Ratchasima in northeast Thailand spotted a blue snake in a tree that has never been seen before in Thailand. Villagers lit incense and prayed to the snake, believing it is sure to bring them good luck.
Isaan is brimming with snakes, but no one has ever reported seeing this kind of snake before. The bright blue, one metre long serpent soon attracted a crowd of locals at Ban Song Khon village in Sung Noen district. Villagers said the snake was moving slowly and did not appear to be frightened.
A 45 year old local man, Pradit Donsoonnoen, said none of the villagers had seen this snake before. No one knew the species or whether it was venomous. When he took the snake in a bucket to show his friends, they thought it was a toy snake.
Locals lit incense, prayed to the sky blue snake and thought about what lottery numbers to buy before releasing it back into nature.
The snake was posted in a Facebook snake identification group ‘Snakes of Isaan.’ Everyone agreed that it looked like some kind of deadly venomous Pit Viper due to its shape, but no one had ever seen it before in Thailand. Snake enthusiasts in the comments section were bewildered…
“Absolutely no Isaan snake. Looks like photoshop?”
“I know that you can get blue pit vipers on Tioman island, but that’s in Malaysia, not Thailand.”
“Perhaps it arrived as an invasive. A hitchhiker on a container ship then trucked in?”
“Trimeresurus insularis (Blue Pit Viper) is a venomous pit viper species found in eastern Java and the Lesser Sunda Islands, Indonesia.”
“The blue variety is rare, and only occurs in places such as Komodo Island, where both green and blue individuals have been spotted. They have a ‘hemorrhagic’ venom, which can cause pain, swelling, necrosis of the flesh, and severe bleeding, both internally and externally.”
An administrator of the group commented, “Are you sure it’s from Thailand? If so… looks like a White Lipped Pit Viper (Trimeresurus cf. albolabris) Venomous #admin.”
Jesada Denduangboriban from Chulalongkorn University’s Department of Biology agrees with the consensus that the snake is some kind of Pit Viper…
“What is worrying me is that Pit Vipers are very venomous, deadly snakes (unlike the common green vine snake which has almost no venom). Whoever is catching and playing with this snake, be very careful, it is extremely dangerous.”
Whatever it is, it is certainly rare and locals are sure it will bring good fortune to villagers, hopefully in the form of winning lottery numbers. Locals are vouching for the number 125, which is the house number where the incense ceremony took place.
SOURCE: CH3, Sanook, Snakes of Isaan
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Locals pray to blue snake in northeast Thailand
Thailand News Today | New proposal to rebuild budget tourism sector
New MRT Pink Line causes flood to local school & community
Ascott Thonglor Bangkok – a luxury serviced apartment, and upscale hotel in the heart of Bangkok
‘Fish sauce’ leaking through ceiling turns out to be corpse fluid in central Thailand
Brit stranded in Thailand after tour operator removes flight
DeeMoney Unveils its Neobank Transformation Roadmap
Thai man turns to knife crime because his ex-wife ‘wants a farang husband’
Thai govt earned 2.02 trillion baht in 10 months but still borrowed
Opening day of 2022 welfare sees 1.86 million people register
Study uses mobile data to improve domestic tourism trends
Woman bitten by cockroach suffers allergic reaction in Thailand
Public park becomes dog-friendly in Bangkok
Proposal would allow small hotels to operate as a homestay
Humpbacked beggar illegally earning over 100,000 baht a month sent back to Cambodia
Truck carrying elephant overturns in northern Thailand
Foreign experts can apply for Thailand’s new 10-year visa today!
The best nightclubs in Phuket to go dancing and have fun
Thaksin tells suspended Thailand PM Prayut ‘to go with dignity’
The best street food Thailand has to offer (2022)
Best day trips and tours in Phuket for a short gateway (2022)
VIDEO: Foreign driver causes horror crash in southern Thailand, 2 killed, 1 injured
UPDATE: Governor rushing to feed over 800 Phuket flood victims
UPDATE: Prayut calls in army to help with Phuket floods
VIDEO: Phuket Airport and surrounding areas engulfed by floods
Russia plans to install facial recognition surveillance technology in Thailand
3 dishes from Thailand feature in Asia’s top 50 best street foods
Professor says Bangkok predicted to sink by 2100
Thailand to boost tourism revenue by hosting Indian weddings, says TAT
UPDATE: Thai policewoman accused of abusing soldier dismissed from civil service
Thai influencer tells fans to use green light DLT taxis for safer ride
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
-
360 Reviews1 day ago
The best street food Thailand has to offer (2022)
-
Best of1 day ago
Best day trips and tours in Phuket for a short gateway (2022)
-
Phuket2 days ago
UPDATE: Governor rushing to feed over 800 Phuket flood victims
-
Phuket3 days ago
UPDATE: Prayut calls in army to help with Phuket floods
-
Thailand1 day ago
Cat goes missing in Hat Yai, turns up 1000km away in Bangkok, Thailand
-
Thailand1 day ago
Thailand’s caretaker PM caught sleeping on the job
-
Thailand3 days ago
Traffic fines see a hefty price spike on Monday
-
Crime1 day ago
UPDATE: Chaiwat denies murdering Karen activist ‘Billy’ in western Thailand