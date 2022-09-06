Connect with us

Thailand

Locals pray to blue snake in northeast Thailand

Published

 on 

On Sunday, villagers in Nakhon Ratchasima in northeast Thailand spotted a blue snake in a tree that has never been seen before in Thailand. Villagers lit incense and prayed to the snake, believing it is sure to bring them good luck.

Isaan is brimming with snakes, but no one has ever reported seeing this kind of snake before. The bright blue, one metre long serpent soon attracted a crowd of locals at Ban Song Khon village in Sung Noen district. Villagers said the snake was moving slowly and did not appear to be frightened.

A 45 year old local man, Pradit Donsoonnoen, said none of the villagers had seen this snake before. No one knew the species or whether it was venomous. When he took the snake in a bucket to show his friends, they thought it was a toy snake.

Locals lit incense, prayed to the sky blue snake and thought about what lottery numbers to buy before releasing it back into nature.

The snake was posted in a Facebook snake identification group ‘Snakes of Isaan.’ Everyone agreed that it looked like some kind of deadly venomous Pit Viper due to its shape, but no one had ever seen it before in Thailand. Snake enthusiasts in the comments section were bewildered…

“Absolutely no Isaan snake. Looks like photoshop?”

“I know that you can get blue pit vipers on Tioman island, but that’s in Malaysia, not Thailand.”

“Perhaps it arrived as an invasive. A hitchhiker on a container ship then trucked in?”

“Trimeresurus insularis (Blue Pit Viper) is a venomous pit viper species found in eastern Java and the Lesser Sunda Islands, Indonesia.”

“The blue variety is rare, and only occurs in places such as Komodo Island, where both green and blue individuals have been spotted. They have a ‘hemorrhagic’ venom, which can cause pain, swelling, necrosis of the flesh, and severe bleeding, both internally and externally.”

An administrator of the group commented, “Are you sure it’s from Thailand? If so… looks like a White Lipped Pit Viper (Trimeresurus cf. albolabris) Venomous #admin.”

Jesada Denduangboriban from Chulalongkorn University’s Department of Biology agrees with the consensus that the snake is some kind of Pit Viper…

“What is worrying me is that Pit Vipers are very venomous, deadly snakes (unlike the common green vine snake which has almost no venom). Whoever is catching and playing with this snake, be very careful, it is extremely dangerous.”

Whatever it is, it is certainly rare and locals are sure it will bring good fortune to villagers, hopefully in the form of winning lottery numbers. Locals are vouching for the number 125, which is the house number where the incense ceremony took place.

SOURCE: CH3, Sanook, Snakes of Isaan

 

Get more from The Thaiger

FREE APP: ANDROID or iOS | HAVE YOUR SAY FORUM |

News Categories:
Related Topics:

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Leah is a translator and news writer for the Thaiger. Leah studied East Asian Religions and Thai Studies at the University of Leeds and Chiang Mai University. Leah covers crime, politics, environment, human rights, entertainment, travel and culture in Thailand and southeast Asia.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Thailand5 mins ago

Locals pray to blue snake in northeast Thailand
Thailand31 mins ago

Thailand News Today | New proposal to rebuild budget tourism sector
Thailand1 hour ago

New MRT Pink Line causes flood to local school & community
Sponsored8 hours ago

Ascott Thonglor Bangkok – a luxury serviced apartment, and upscale hotel in the heart of Bangkok
Thailand1 hour ago

‘Fish sauce’ leaking through ceiling turns out to be corpse fluid in central Thailand
Tourism1 hour ago

Brit stranded in Thailand after tour operator removes flight
Press Room2 hours ago

DeeMoney Unveils its Neobank Transformation Roadmap
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Crime2 hours ago

Thai man turns to knife crime because his ex-wife ‘wants a farang husband’
Economy3 hours ago

Thai govt earned 2.02 trillion baht in 10 months but still borrowed
Economy4 hours ago

Opening day of 2022 welfare sees 1.86 million people register
Tourism4 hours ago

Study uses mobile data to improve domestic tourism trends
Thailand5 hours ago

Woman bitten by cockroach suffers allergic reaction in Thailand
Bangkok5 hours ago

Public park becomes dog-friendly in Bangkok
Tourism5 hours ago

Proposal would allow small hotels to operate as a homestay
Crime5 hours ago

Humpbacked beggar illegally earning over 100,000 baht a month sent back to Cambodia
Thailand6 hours ago

Truck carrying elephant overturns in northern Thailand
Thailand12 months ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism2 years ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending