Thailand
Local coffee shop fined 500 baht for tables placed on a crosswalk
Following the fatal accident where a police officer crashed his Ducati into a woman walking across the crosswalk, authorities throughout the country are tightening measures around traffic enforcement and working on ways to improve pedestrian safety. Many are now sharing photos of recently painted crosswalks, many painted a vibrant red to alert drivers to slow down. But one crosswalk in Ubon Ratchathani caught the attention of netizens. Not because it was recently painted, but because a local coffee stand had placed tables for customers right on the crosswalk.
A photo shared online shows customers enjoying food while sitting at the tables placed on the freshly painted crosswalk by Sanpasitthipasong Hospital. One table was full of dishes and condiments. After the photo went viral online, the shop was charged 500 baht for setting up shop on the crosswalk.
The Deputy-Mayor shared with the Thai media that the shop actually sells like this every day, but the colour of the crosswalk wasn’t noticeable like this. With the fresh coat of paint clearly marking the crosswalk, it is clear that the shop is violating the laws by setting up the tables.
SOURCE: Sanook
