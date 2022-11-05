LIFE OF A SEX WORKER IN BANGKOK

https://youtu.be/Kgc8nUnQdew

Sex tourism is something that happens around the world. A potentially unfortunate byproduct of the tourism industry, it’s particularly prevalent in tourism in Thailand. Statistics for sex tourism in Thailand are hard to come by. Estimates suggest there are anywhere between 250,000 and two million sex workers in the country. Many still like to paint sex workers as a different class of people or tend to look down upon them; in this video, we had the opportunity to sit down with a sex worker who works in Patpong who shared her personal story with us.

