American Entrepreneur running a restaurant empire in Thailand ft.Greg Lange | Thaiger Podcast Ep.11

Greg Lange. American Entrepreneur, Restauranteur, Philanthropist and Businessman runs a restaurant empire in Thailand consisting of 12 subway outlets and 14 Mexican food restaurants called Margherita Storm & Sunrise Tacos. One of the more famous and successful expats in Thailand, Greg is not only known for his successful restaurant chain Sunrise Tacos but also for his philanthropic charity work in Bangkok. We sit with Greg and talk about entrepreneurship in Thailand, the Thai style of working, charity, any role the government plays in running a successful business here in Thailand & how to succeed in the restaurant business where so many find it difficult to succeed.

