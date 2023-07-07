Leg lost in transit: Thai professor reveals investigation into escalator accident at Bangkok airport

Photo via Facebook/ Weerachai Phutdhawong

A professor from Kasetsart University in Thailand provided a media update on the investigation into an escalator accident that resulted in a woman losing half of her leg at Don Mueang International Airport in Bangkok.

Weerachai Phutdhawong held a meeting yesterday with the airport authorities and other specialists to discuss the escalator accident that occurred on June 29, resulting in the injury of Suphannee Kittirattana, a 57-year-old Thai woman.

During the meeting, Weerachai disclosed that the airport authorities initially accepted responsibility for the malfunctioning escalator, which belonged to the airport. They expressed their full commitment to taking care of the victim and ensuring her well-being.

Weerachai further reported that the plate of the escalator had become detached from its rail due to worn-out screws. This caused it to slide beneath the moving steps just as the victim was walking on it. As a result, the escalator abruptly stopped working for 10 seconds.

While the escalator was still in motion the other plates continued to move forward, impacting the victim’s leg and resulting in the amputation. Weerachai stated that he suggested a reenactment of the incident to the airport authorities before having another two meetings.

According to Channel 7, the escalator had been in operation since 1987. The airport admitted that the escalator was old and planned to change them all after a budget was approved. The airport reassured the public that the new escalators would be first-class sensitive in terms of safety, to the extent that even a minor obstruction like a shoelace would be enough to halt the machine.

The victim’s son, Krit Kittirattana, and his lawyer yesterday visited Don Mueang Police Station to file a complaint and inform the media of the latest development of the case and his mother’s condition. Krit said…

“As I am still young, I would like to express just a neutral opinion about the accident. Don Mueang International Airport services both Thai and foreign passengers, so the safety measures should meet international standards. After the accident, no one can expect us to be OK. As a victim, I have to say that the safety measures do not meet international standards. The airport cannot take care of passengers. I can not express opinions on the technical issue of the escalator.”

Krit also emphasised that his mother was not using her phone while walking on the escalator, adding she was not the root cause of the accident.

Krit urged any witnesses who were present at the time of the incident to come forward and share their accounts, assuring them of complete anonymity.

Providing an update on his mother’s health, Krit mentioned that she was currently undergoing physical rehabilitation, learning to walk again with a walker. He said his mother’s heart was even stronger than family members and relatives and her mental state is also getting better.

Krit revealed that the family’s financial situation was the thing that his mother was most concerned about.

Follow us on :













She cannot work as she did before and she is worried that her income would not be enough to care for her parents and other members of the family.

Krit said that he would negotiate and seek compensation on behalf of his mother and their entire family.