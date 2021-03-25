Lazada, Shopee go head to head in attracting more online shoppers | Thaiger

Thailand
Lazada, Shopee go head to head in attracting more online shoppers
The Internet shopping websites of Lazada and Shopee are going head to head as they are competing for more online shoppers. The economic downturn has prompted more efforts to attract new shoppers just as the festive sales season is right around the bend.
Thanida Suiwatana, chief business officer of Lazada Thailand, says the Covid-19 pandemic has spurred a new trend in online shopping. And, according to a joint report by Google, Ban & Company, and Temasek, Thailand’s e-commerce surged by 81% in 2020.
“Thailand’s e-commerce continues to grow even in the pandemic due to the rise of new digital consumers. Online shopping has become a new habit for consumers amid the new normal.”
Thanida says the pandemic has split consumers into 2 groups with 1 being unaffected by it and the other being affected. She says Lazada has adjusted to meet the demands of the 2 groups by offering low-price products for those financially struggling, with the other group picking up the slack by spending 2 to 3 times as much as before the pandemic.
The group that was unaffected has been using the LazMall for finding quality products, as it focuses on premium brands. Thanida says Lazada, an Alibaba subsidiary, is committed to its consumer-first policy. She says Lazada will strive to create brand differentiation and to support vendors’ business growth on the platform by using new technology.
Lazada is preparing now for a large sales campaign to celebrate Surprise Birthday Sales from March 27-29. Those who log on to shop will see discounts, cashback incentives and vouchers during the 2 day sale.
“We expect this birthday campaign will see orders grow 15 times compared with the normal period.”
Shopee, which is Lazada’s major rival, also expects to see the biggest growth in terms of new shoppers and sellers this year. The online shopping website is featuring a 4.4 mega shopping days for 2 weeks until April 4.
Lazada’s major rival Shopee said the platform expects to see the biggest increase in terms of new shoppers and sellers this year, according to senior marketing manager Suchaya Paleewong.
“Sea Group will synergise more to strengthen ecosystem range from Shopee platform, payment and logistics. We see luxury products in our Premium Mall selling well as users who are not affected by the pandemic still have purchasing power.”
The firm also rebranded its online payment platform AirPay to ShopeePay in Thailand, making it the first in Thailand to do so. Online payment via ShopeePay has quadrupled from 2019 to 2020 across Asean.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Thailand
Bangkok Bank customers can now withdraw cash from 7/11 stores
Bangkok Bank is now offering its customers the option to withdraw money at 7/11 convenience stores after teaming up with the retail giant. The move to allow customers greater access to transactional services is to help those in rural areas get cash quickly without needing to go to the actual bank.
So far, 12,500 7/11 stores nationwide are offering the service in which customers can login through the banking app named Bualuang m-Banking, and withdraw money to be picked up at the stores.
The bank has been developing different channels in order to offer a wider selection of services, taking into consideration its customers’ wishes. Recently, the bank added Lotus as another banking agent. A representative for Bangkok Bank says despite the digital banking trend, some customers still need to do cash transactions outside of business hours or away from ATM’s or bank branches.
Customers can make cash deposits at 7/11 counters in the amounts of 100 to 30,000 baht per transaction with a 100,000 baht per day deposit limit per account, following the Bank of Thailand’s requirements.
Cash withdrawals are permitted in the amounts of 100 to 5,000 baht per transaction with a maximum amount of 20,000 baht per day in line with ATM regulations. A 15 baht fee is added for each withdrawal. Customers must have a legal ID to make the transactions. Smartcards can also be used in leiu of an ID.
According to the central bank’s data, 30 local and foreign commercial banks in Thailand, had a total of 6,847 physical branches in 2020. But this year, that number has dropped to 6,714. Bangkok Bank had 1,168 branches last year but 20 branches have closed over the past year dropping the number to 1,148.
Technology
Uh oh: Netflix may stop allowing the sharing of passwords
Netflix is announcing that it may stop allowing users to share passwords with others who live elsewhere, in a worrying move for those who love to freeload off of their friends. Some free loaders took to Twitter to share the news of an apparent ban on sharing passwords as they say they were notified that they needed to be subscribers of the service in order to keep watching.
Netflix included an offer in the notice to try the service free for 30 days, according to a copy of the notice that was posted by a user on Twitter.
“Oh no, Netflix doing the purge?”
Netflix currently tries to discourage the sharing of passwords by offering verification to those trying to log into an account by sending a code thorugh SMS or email to the subscriber. The subscriber then can confirme whether of not the other user is, indeed, living with them. A Netflix spokesperson relayed the information to The Streamable, a US media outlet, who first broke the news of the crackdown.
“This test is designed to help ensure that people using Netflix accounts are authorized to do so.”
But it is not clear whether such a verification process would stop the sharing of passwords. Consulting firm Magid says nearly 1/3 of subscribers to Netflix streaming services share their passwords with people who don’t live with them and the practise has been tolerated for years. Netflix does say, however, that “guardrails” are in place to prevent high amounts of abuse in password sharing, but did not detail those measures.
Due to the Covid pandemic, Netflix took the lead in video sharing by passing 200 million paid subscribers worldwide for the first time. But, it is unclear how much more the company would gain in revenue if they banned the sharing of passwords by those in different living quarters.
SOURCE: Thai PBS World
Thailand
Pornhub and other sites to remain blocked as they conflict with good morals for upstanding citizens
Pornhub and other adult websites are remaining blocked in Thailand as they “conflict with good morals for upstanding citizens.” The Thai Government says the websites encourage poor moral standpoints and can affect youth in a negative manner.
Itthipol Khunplume, Acting Minister of Digital Economy and Society and current Minister of Culture said the decision that was made by the previous office holder, Buddhipongse Punnakanta, will be upheld. The decision also includes keeping other popular adult websites blocked as the Thai Government has labelled them to be “obscene.” But the move to ban adult content has brought protests with those disagreeing saying such sites are freedom of expression.
Buddhipongse says pornography violates children’s and women’s rights and has confirmed that pornography is illegal in Thailand. He also says the websites allow users of any age to access them.
“I believe that people who have children will understand the ministry’s move because the site contains lots of inappropriate video clips.”
The minister did not give any more details about how it violates human rights, but back in March, activists started a petition to shutdown Pornhub, saying the website facilitates human trafficking. An anti-trafficking activist says the website makes it easy for sex traffickers to upload videos on the site.
Pornhub shot back, saying the claims are false and the company has a “steadfast commitment to eradicating and fighting any and all illegal content on the internet, including non-consensual content and child sexual abuse material.”
Although pornography is illegal in Thailand, Pornhub was online for a decade, according to Nation Thailand. Some say that the recent ban has to do with a video of a certain “someone” shared on Pornhub.
Activists also point towards sex being a natural act that should not be censored. Furthermore, they say, online gambling has been illegal for years, but is still accessible on the internet.
SOURCE: The Pattaya News
