Motorcyclist dies in collision with 18-wheel truck in Nakhon Sawan

A tragic accident occurred yesterday, June 22, when a motorcyclist lost control after grazing a car, leading to a fatal collision with an 18-wheel truck in Nakhon Sawan province.

Police Lieutenant Khamron Chantit, deputy inspector at Chum Saeng Police Station, was informed of the incident on Chum Saeng–Nakhon Sawan Road in the Thap Kritch community market area. Emergency services and hospital staff joined him at the scene.

Upon arrival, police discovered a Honda motorcycle lying on its side with the body of 42 year old Somsak Thimphul nearby. The deceased was found with severe injuries from being run over by the truck, from head to torso. The scene was documented, and the body was sent for a detailed autopsy.

Security camera footage revealed that the deceased was riding at high speed when he clipped the rear of a Honda sedan, registration number กษ 9908 Nakhon Sawan. This caused him to lose control and fall into the opposite lane, directly in the path of an oncoming Hino 18-wheel truck, registration number 81-8986 Phichit, which resulted in the fatal incident.

Police have since interviewed 47 year old Chawalit, the driver of the sedan, and 51 year old Ubon, the driver of the truck, at the station.

A witness nearby recounted hearing a loud crash and saw the truck collide with the motorcycle, dragging it along the road. The witness was shocked to see a familiar face, the victim, tragically hit by the truck.

Niran, the victim’s brother-in-law, shared that Somsak was on his way to open a food shop for his sister, located just 100 metres from the accident site. The family did not anticipate such a tragic event and does not hold any grudges but hopes for assistance from the involved parties. Somsak was unmarried.

Chawalit, the sedan driver, stated that he was driving normally and had slowed down to follow a vehicle turning ahead, which contributed to the accident.

Meanwhile, Ubon, the truck driver, confirmed he was driving at only 40 kilometres per hour through the community market area and did not expect the sudden accident, which left him unable to brake in time. He immediately stopped his truck and waited for the police.

Initial investigations revealed no alcohol was present in either driver’s system. The police continue to conduct interviews as part of the ongoing legal proceedings, reported KhaoSod.